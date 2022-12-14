A re-spotted black saw Ronnie O’Sullivan and Dechawat Poomjaeng serve up some entertaining snooker during their English Open second-round encounter.

Ad

With 130th-ranked Poomjaeng a frame up, the two men exchanged errors and fouls in the second, eventually leading to a re-spotted black to decide it.

English Open O'Sullivan survives Poomjaeng scare to move into third round AN HOUR AGO

What followed was 90 seconds of snooker to leave the Brentwood crowd dumbstruck and Eurosport commentators Philip Studd and Alan McManus stunned.

Poomjaeng began with an attempt to smash the black home off the break-off shot, sending it careering round the table.

“Oh my goodness, what is going on? Where is the cue ball?” gasped a shocked McManus. “Well, all bets are off, aren’t they?”

“It’s snooker, but not as we know it,” remarked Studd.

After a wayward O’Sullivan shot left the black over the corner, Poomjaeng failed to capitalise initially but almost fluked it across the bottom of the table.

“Nearly potted into the opposite corner. It’s all happening!” said Studd.

As O’Sullivan returned to the table, McManus was baffled by the Rocket’s shot choice from a difficult angle.

“He’s going for this, I can’t believe it. He’s going for the double!”

Poomjaeng was finally able to clip home the black to end the chaos and Studd summarised a remarkable sequence of snooker.

"The snooker is almost as frightening as the weather outside.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

English Open 'What is going on?' - O'Sullivan and Poomjaeng's bizarre battle on re-spotted black 2 HOURS AGO