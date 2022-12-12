Mark Selby edged past a spirited Noppon Saengkham 4-3 to progress through to the English Open second round.

It was a much-needed win for the fourth seed, who has had his fair share of frustrations this year after losing in the qualifying round of the European Masters in August and was defeated in the group stage of the Championship League.

He also suffered a shock 5-4 defeat to Peng Yisong in the first round of the German Masters last month, and could have easily succumbed to another upset here in Brentwood.

Selby was made to work hard by Saengkham in a hard-fought contest that saw just one break of note in the first frames, and that fell to the man ranked 33rd in the world.

The Thai levelled things up with a break of 67 to level the score at 1-1 after Selby took the opening frame 59-11.

Selby was able to move 2-1 ahead without causing too much of a stir, before Saengkham levelled the overall score again.

As Selby wrapped up the fifth frame in a closely-fought contest, the action was doing little to warm things up inside the arena.

The cold did little to deter Saengkham though, and he sensationally levelled the match for a third time with his first century break of the encounter.

This seemed to spark Selby into action and he eventually showed his class to win the decisive seventh frame with a hugely-impressive break of 128.

It was a case of déjà vu after he finished with a century against the same opponent in a World Championship clash at the Crucible two years ago.

It was the 744th century of Selby’s career and the 20th this year, finishing with a total clearance to set up a meeting with Joe O’Connor in the last 64.

