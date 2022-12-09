Ronnie O'Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, but Neil Robertson is in no doubt who should go down in history as the toughest to beat.

“John is the toughest. If you ever wanted to back someone to knock in a ball and clear up from 60 behind it would be him for sure. It doesn’t matter how far ahead you go in a match. He can still come back," said top seed Robertson, who faces Welshman Andrew Pagett in his tournament opener on Monday live on Eurosport.

There are seeded to meet in the semi-finals of the English Open this year with Higgins beginning his campaign against Gerard Greene.

While O'Sullivan brings an inimitable free-flowing brand of attacking colour to the table, Higgins can win matches in various styles.

"Top players talk about gears and John can really go through the gears," Robertson told tournament sponsors BetVictor. "It can ramp up to the point where he is flying along and he puts you down a few pegs.

"You can’t get out of it. His safety is unbelievable. If he is long potting well, he is almost impossible to beat. He is certainly the hardest player I’ve faced to put away.

"There are so many times I thought I’d had him and he goes through the gears and takes the match away from you."

Robertson is relishing his title defence in Essex.

"I am excited to see Brentwood. I’ve never played a ranking event there," said the 23-time ranking event winner.

"I can’t remember playing in anything with an Essex crowd. They love their snooker. Where (six-time world champion) Steve Davis used to play in Romford isn’t far away from Brentwood either.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing how it goes.”

2022 tournament winners

Masters – Alexandra Palace, London (9-16 Jan) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

10-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng) Shoot Out – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20-23 Jan) – Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 1-0 Mark Williams (Wal)

1-0 Mark Williams (Wal) German Masters – Tempodrom, Berlin (26-30 Jan) – Zhao Xintong (Chn) 9-0 Yan Bingtao (Chn)

9-0 Yan Bingtao (Chn) Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20 Dec-4 Feb) – John Higgins (Sco) 3-2 Stuart Bingham (Eng)

3-2 Stuart Bingham (Eng) Players Championship – Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (7-13 Feb) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-5 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

10-5 Barry Hawkins (Eng) European Masters – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (21-27 Feb) – Fan Zhengyi (Chn) 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) Welsh Open – Celtic Manor Resort, Newport (28 Feb-6 Mar) – Joe Perry (Eng) 9-5 Judd Trump (Eng)

9-5 Judd Trump (Eng) Turkish Masters – Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, Antalya (7 Mar-13 Mar) – Judd Trump (Eng) 10-4 Matthew Selt (Eng)

10-4 Matthew Selt (Eng) Gibraltar Open – Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar (24-26 Mar) – Robert Milkins (Eng) 4-2 Kyren Wilson (Eng)

4-2 Kyren Wilson (Eng) Tour Championship – Venue Cymru, Llandudno (28 Mar-3 Apr) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-9 John Higgins (Sco)

10-9 John Higgins (Sco) World Championship – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (16 Apr-2 May) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 18-13 Judd Trump (Eng)

18-13 Judd Trump (Eng) Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (28 Jun-29 Jul) – Luca Brecel (Bel) 3-1 Lu Ning (Chn)

3-1 Lu Ning (Chn) European Masters – Stadthalle Fürth, Fürth (16-21 Aug) – Kyren Wilson (Eng) 9-3 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

9-3 Barry Hawkins (Eng) World Mixed Doubles – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (24-25 Sep) –

Neil Robertson (Aus) & Mink Nutcharut (Tha) 4-2 Mark Selby (Eng) & Rebecca Kenna (Eng)

4-2 Mark Selby (Eng) & Rebecca Kenna (Eng) British Open – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (26 Sep-2 Oct) – Ryan Day (Wal) 10-7 Mark Allen (NI)

10-7 Mark Allen (NI) Hong Kong Masters – Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong (6-9 Oct) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-4 Marco Fu (HK)

6-4 Marco Fu (HK) Northern Ireland Open – Waterfront Hall, Belfast (16-23 Oct) – Mark Allen (NI) 9-4 Zhou Yuelong (Chn)

9-4 Zhou Yuelong (Chn) Champion of Champions – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (31 Oct-6 Nov) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng ) 10-6 Judd Trump (Eng)

) 10-6 Judd Trump (Eng) UK Championship – Barbican, York (12 Nov-20 Nov) – Mark Allen (NI) 10-7 Ding Junhui (Chn)

10-7 Ding Junhui (Chn) Scottish Open – Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (28 Nov-4 Dec) – Gary Wilson (Eng) 9-2 Joe O'Connor (Eng)

9-2 Joe O'Connor (Eng) English Open – Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, Essex (12-18 Dec) –

- - -

