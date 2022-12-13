Snooker
Judd Trump - Craig Steadman
13:45-16:00
Ronnie O’Sullivan has said the “sky is the limit” for Ben Mertens after the teenager pushed him hard in the first round of the English Open.
Current world champion O'Sullivan looked set for a comfortable evening at the Brentwood Centre in Essex when racing into a 3-0 lead despite not playing at his best.
But his scrappy play allowed Mertens to get a foothold in the contest, and the 18-year-old grew in confidence after getting a frame on the board against the seven-time world champion.
Mertens picked off the fifth and sixth frames to force a decider, the latter with a run of 73, and had chances in the final stanza.
O’Sullivan eventually emerged with the win but spoke highly of his young opponent.
“He is a great cueist, hits the ball well,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “I like his game. He is only young and he is going to be around.
“The sky is the limit for him really."
Tuesday 13 December
English Open Second Round
10:00
- Robert Milkins v Julien Leclercq
- David Gilbert v Juan Sijun
- Xu Si v Ding Junhui
- Elliot Slessor v Chang Bingyu - W/O for Slessor
13:00
- Wu Yize v Cao Yupeng
- Joe O'Connor v Mark Selby
- Judd Trump v Craig Steadman
- Jimmy Robertson v Marco Fu
14:00
- Michael White v Anthony McGill
- Matthew Selt v Callum Beresford
- Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan
- Dominic Dale v Mark Williams or Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Ali Carter v Chen Zifan
- Mark Davis v Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins v Mark King
- Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston
20:00
- Pang Junxu v Hossein Vafaei
- Martin Gould v Gary Wilson
- Ryan Day v Hammad Miah
- Mark Allen v Dylan Emery
