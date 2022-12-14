Premium Snooker Dechawat Poomjaeng - Ronnie O'Sullivan 13:45-16:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the afternoon session as he takes on Dechawat Poomjaeng at 1pm UK time in what should be an interesting match-up.

Shaun Murphy will take to the table a bit later, before John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Judd Trump follow in the evening. What a schedule we have for us today.

O’Sullivan has said the “sky is the limit” for Ben Mertens after the teenager pushed him hard in the first round.

Current world champion O'Sullivan looked set for a comfortable evening at the Brentwood Centre in Essex when racing into a 3-0 lead despite not playing at his best.

But his scrappy play allowed Mertens to get a foothold in the contest, and the 18-year-old grew in confidence after getting a frame on the board against the seven-time world champion.

Mertens picked off the fifth and sixth frames to force a decider, the latter with a run of 73, and had chances in the final stanza.

O’Sullivan eventually emerged with the win but spoke highly of his young opponent.

“He is a great cueist, hits the ball well,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “I like his game. He is only young and he is going to be around.

“The sky is the limit for him really."

