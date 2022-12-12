Premium Snooker Mark Selby - Noppon Saengkham 11:00-13:00 Live

The third instalment of the Home Series is here. The English Open starts on Monday, with Mark Selby getting proceedings underway at 10:00 GMT. He begins his quest for a second title - after his win in 2019 against David Gilbert - with Noppon Saengkham standing in his way of a spot in the second round.

Later on Monday, Neil Robertson faces off against Andrew Pagett at 13:00 and Judd Trump takes on Jackson Page at 15:00 before Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his tournament with a match against Ben Mertens.

The English Open is the third event of the Home Nations Series. Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open at Waterfront Hall in October and Gary Wilson picked up the Scottish Open at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh at the start of December.

When is the English Open 2022? And where?

The 2022 English Open takes place from December 12-18 at Brentwood Centre, Brentwood.

How to watch the English Open 2022?

In the UK and across Europe, the English Open will be shown live and exclusive on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and You can watch every shot ad-free on discovery+.

Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds are among the pundits who will provide analysis before, during and after the afternoon and evening sessions.

Daily reports and news will be published online at eurosport.co.uk.

English Open 2022 schedule and results

Pre-qualifiers

Monday 12 December

13:00

Marco Fu [100] v Lewis Ullah (a)

Callum Beresford (a) v Ryan Thomerson [111]

First round

Monday 12 December

10:00

Barry Hawkins [9] v Rod Lawler [107]

Mark Selby [4] v Noppon Saengkham [33]

Zhao Xintong [7] v Allan Taylor [122]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Ashley Hugill [104]

13:00

Neil Robertson [1] v Andrew Pagett [86]

John Higgins [5] v Gerard Greene [78]

15:00

Jack Lisowski [12] v Sean O'Sullivan [102]

Shaun Murphy [13] v Anthony Hamilton [40]

Judd Trump [3] v Jackson Page [67]

Luca Brecel [11] v Mark Joyce [56]

19:00

Stuart Bingham [14] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [53]

Mark Allen [10] v Mitchell Mann [71]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Ben Mertens [99]

20:00

Ryan Day [16] v Asjad Iqbal [127]

Mark Williams [8] v Matthew Stevens [59]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Reanne Evans [113]

