After a week of shocks at the Scottish Open, the Home Nations Series unfurls its third chapter with the English Open.

Gary Wilson was the surprise winner in Edinburgh earlier in December, earning himself a "well done" from his boyhood idol Alan Shearer , after an upset-packed tournament that saw the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins make early exits.

O'Sullivan, Trump, Higgins, Allen, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are back for vengeance as a stacked field gets ready to descend on Essex for the final tournament of 2022.

Robertson roared back to beat Higgins in last year's final , winning the final three frames to snatch the Steve Davis Trophy.

The Home Nations Series concludes with the Welsh Open from February 13-19 next year.

When is the English Open 2022? And where?

The 2022 English Open takes place from December 12-18 at Brentwood Centre, Brentwood.

How to watch the English Open 2022?

In the UK and across Europe, the English Open will be shown live and exclusive on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+. You can watch every shot ad-free on discovery+.

Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds are among the pundits who will provide analysis before, during and after the afternoon and evening sessions.

Daily reports and news will be published online at eurosport.co.uk.

When are Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump playing?

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest against Belgium's Ben Mertens on Monday, December 12 at 19:00 GMT. The winner will face Dechawat Poomjaeng in the second round on Wednesday, December 14.

Judd Trump kicks off his campaign against Wales' Jackson Page on Monday, December 12 at 16:00 GMT. The winner will play Craig Steadman in the second round on Tuesday, December 13.

In all there will be over 80 players at the venue, all competing for the Steve Davis Trophy.

What is the format and schedule at the English Open 2022?

As is the case for all of the Home Nations events, the matches will be best-of-seven frames up to and including the fourth round.

The quarter-finals will be best-of-nine frames, the semi-finals best-of-11 frames and the final will be best-of-17.

When is the final?

The 2022 English Open final is on Sunday, December 18. It will feature two sessions - afternoon starting at 13:00, evening at 19:00 - and is best-of-17 frames.

And yes, if the England men's football team are in the World Cup final on the same day, kick-off at 15:00, it could make for a quiet afternoon session...

English Open prize money in 2022

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £427,000

- - -

