Judd Trump looked back to something approaching his best as he swept aside Fraser Patrick 4-0 in the second round of the English Open.

Trump wasted little time getting off the mark in Brentwood, shutting down Patrick with a quick-fire century to take the first frame 127-8.

Ad

Showing little sign of the inconsistent form that has dogged him for much of 2022, a second century soon followed, as the former world no. 1 doubled his advantage.

English Open 'At his brilliant best' - Ding claims 22nd century of the season against Allen at English Open 2 HOURS AGO

Despite missing out on another ton, the writing was on the wall as Trump claimed the third frame with Patrick having failed to pot a ball since the first.

The Scotsman refused to go down without a fight, however, and finally found the pockets at the start of the fourth, but Trump was back in his element once he spied an opportunity and sealed the final frame 73-25.

Trump will now face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who came came back from a frame down against Yuan Sijun to win 4-1.

Mark Allen roared back from 3-1 down to emerge victorious against Ding Junhui.

Allen and Ding traded blows in a tense first frame with both players taking time to settle and a tactical battle ensued.

Following a lot of safety play, it was a 37 gruelling minutes before Ding was able to draw first blood after some impressive pots on the remaining colours.

It felt as though the winner of that first frame would seize the initiative and so it proved as Ding capitalised on an Allen missing a simple red to go 2-0 up with his 22nd century of the season, taking the frame with a 124 break.

'At his brilliant best' - Ding claims 22nd century of the season against Allen at English Open

Allen found his groove in the third to narrow the gap seizing on a poor safety from his opponent to make it 1-2.

The fourth frame was a scrappy affair with Ding able to take advantage of Allen’s mistakes more effectively than the Northern Irishman could take advantage of his, and moved within a frame of advancing to the next round.

The fifth frame saw Allen claw his way back into the match with a break of 86 and Ding let things slip from an advantageous position.

Allen set up the deciding frame in one visit with a clearance of 93, but he required a huge slice of fortune after an attacking safety smacked a red off the side and ended up in the left corner.

The momentum was completely with Allen now and he swooped after Ding caught a red thicker than he would have liked. He secured victory with a break of 115.

- - -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

English Open 'Wait for this...' - Stunning fluke from Murphy against Craigie 4 HOURS AGO