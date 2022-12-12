Judd Trump is hopeful if he remains positive his luck will change and that will translate into tournament wins.

Former world No. 1 Trump has not won a tournament since the Turkish Masters in March, and has not been at his best so far this season.

Page had a number of decent pieces of fortune, at times leaving Trump looking deeply unimpressed in his chair, but the world No. 4 got over the line.

He will continue to keep working in the hope that his fortunes turn.

“There have been a few tough losses recently,” Trump said in the Eurosport studio. “I am pleased to still be in the event.

"It is not coming as fluently for me, and things are not quite happening, and as Jimmy (White) said there has been quite a lot of flukes against me recently.

“I think I am about 20-0 down for the season, I am owed a lot.

“Just stay positive, and when I was winning the tournaments I was getting my share.

"It is about staying positive and hopefully if I get back to my best I will start getting the flicks again and all will be forgotten.”

“I think you have stolen all the heat,” Trump told the Eurosport team of Rachel Casey and Jimmy White from their studio. ”I need a job in here.

“From the start, I knew even if I lost I was not going to be disappointed as I was shivering and shaking. In snooker you need to have that touch of the ball; I never had it at all so I could not be too hard on myself.

“Obviously I want to win, but that would have been easier to take with stuff out of my control.

“Now I am happy to get through and hopefully things can change and allow everyone a fair opportunity.

“No excuses, it would have been difficult to lose as it is probably colder than it is outside, but everyone is here to try their absolute best.”

