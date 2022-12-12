Judd Trump’s form has been poor at times this season, and he left people aghast at the English Open when playing “the worst shot I think I've ever seen” in his win over Jackson Page.

The world No. 4 is seeking a first title of the season, having struggled in a string of events this term.

He looked set for a comfortable afternoon when taking the first two frames against Page in Brentwood on Monday.

Two seemed certain to become three as Page sent reds flying round the table when missing a pot to the bottom-right pocket.

The Welshman was a little fortunate as, despite not one red being on a cushion and most of them in open play, there was not an easy starter for Trump.

The 2019 world champion is one of the fastest players in the game, but he took an age deliberating over what to do.

When he got down, his aim was to play off the baulk cushion and push a red near the yellow pocket up the side rail and leave the cue ball safe.

“That is incredible,” Joe Johnson said on Eurosport commentary. “That's the worst shot I think I've ever seen Trump play. All he was trying to do was hit the red full ball.”

Phil Studd added: “It is one of the curiosities of the game, you can play a poor shot and virtually every ball on the table moved, and it turned out to be an effective safety as he did not leave anything.

"Perhaps that is the reason why Trump played a loose one because he was still struggling to understand why he did not have a red to pot.”

It proved costly as Page - with reds waiting following his earlier mistake - jumped out of his seat and made a contribution to get on the board.

