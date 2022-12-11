Mark Allen’s involvement in the English Open has been plunged into doubt after his flight was cancelled due to the weather.

On Sunday night, the Antrim man took to Twitter to say: "Last tournament of the year might not be what I’d hoped," adding it was now a “race against time to see if I’ll make it tomorrow. I’ll do my best.”

Ad

All flights at Stansted Airport were suspended after it was forced to close its runway due to bad weather.

UK Championship 'I don't know how I've done it' - Allen hails UK Championship success as 'one of best ever wins' 21/11/2022 AT 00:05

Flights were also cancelled or delayed at Heathrow and Gatwick due to snow, ice and freezing.

The English Open commences on Monday at Brentwood Centre, Brentwood, with Allen scheduled to play Mitchell Mann in the first round. The winner will meet Dylan Emery.

It would be a huge blow if Allen was forced to withdraw from the tournament. He is in splendid form and full of confidence after recently winning the UK Championship and the Northern Ireland Open

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest against Belgium's Ben Mertens on Monday at 7pm (GMT) The winner will face Dechawat Poomjaeng in the second round on Wednesday, December 14.

Meanwhile, Judd Trump also kicks off his campaign against Wales' Jackson Page on Monday at 4pm. The winner will play Craig Steadman in the second round on Tuesday, December 13.

In all there will be over 80 players at the venue, all competing for the Steve Davis Trophy. The winner will receive £80,000.

- - -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship 'He asked the ref' – Allen praised for 'brilliant' sportsmanship despite foul 20/11/2022 AT 22:08