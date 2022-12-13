Mark Allen is determined to become a consistent title challenger on the snooker tour rather than a “flash in the pan”.

Allen has been the player of the season so far, winning the Northern Ireland Open and UK Championship, as well as making the British Open final.

He looked in good touch as he beat Dylan Emery at the English Open , opening the match with a 135 and then knocking in a tournament-high 141 break.

Allen, 36, hopes he can maintain his strong form over the course of the season.

“You have to make the most of it when you are in good form and winning matches,” he said in the Eurosport studio.

“The first couple of frames was good as I have played all season. That was very fluent which was a good sign.

“I want to keep doing what I am doing, working hard on and off the table and I want to be a multiple winner every year, not just a flash in the pan. You can’t play well all the time, you have to have a B game, that’s probably where I have improved the most.

“Performances like that can come if you stay patient, keep doing the right things, playing the right shots and thinking correctly. That was good out there, need to keep it up.”

Allen did not enjoy the ideal preparation for the tournament as his flight was cancelled so he had to change his travel plans at the last minute.

However, he says he was always keen to play the event in Essex.

“It wasn’t ideal prep but I feel refreshed and ready to go.

“I enjoy the game and the battle. I put the work in last week for this event so why would I pull out? I know what you mean about the travel chaos but I’m a snooker player and I need to play in tournaments.”

Next up for Allen is Ding Junhui, who he beat in the UK Championship final after being 6-1 down.

“Tough matches come thick and fast,” said Allen.

“I am sure he will be out to get revenge for the UK final but if I play like that I am very confident I will get through. It will be a tough game.”

