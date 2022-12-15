Neil Robertson wasted little time in securing his place in the third round of the English Open following a 4-0 win over Elliot Slessor.

Robertson produced a professional and clinical display, making breaks of 88, 60 and 63 as the reigning champion set up a match with Ryan Day.

A dubious foul was called on Robertson while he was using the spider in the opening frame - which the Australian was adamant was not a foul - but it failed to deter him as he went on to make a superb break to take the initiative in the match.

Slessor was in control of the second frame when he failed to escape from a snooker while leading 64-24, leaving a free ball, and in typical fashion, Robertson made him pay to lead 2-0.

An unusual moment occurred at the start of the third frame as an emergency door alarm forced a stoppage with Robertson threatening to break into full flow. ‘The Thunder from Down Under’ wasn’t going to be distracted for long, putting the frame beyond his opponent with another half-century.

Slessor took an early advantage in what proved to be the final frame of the match, but after a break of 33 he played a poor safety and was duly punished, with Robertson securing victory with a succession of tremendous shots.

Speaking after the match, Robertson complained about the start time of the game, but also questioned the referee Tatiana Woollaston's decision to call a foul on him in the first frame.

“I couldn't feel one [a foul],” he said in the Eurosport studio.

“Usually, you feel the cue touch but I never felt anything, Tatiana called it a foul.”

“It’s not a foul, is it?,” Robertson continued after he was shown another angle of the incident.

"It would have been a big ton there as well, what a shame," he joked.

He added: "If the referee is going to make that call, they have to be at the side, not behind. That was really strange because that could have been, in of a best-out-of-seven, a big turning point."

Meanwhile, Mark Selby is also safely through to the last-16 courtesy of a 4-1 win over Wu Yize. He will meet the winner of Shaun Murphy or Anthony McGill in the next round.

It wasn't Kyren Wilson's night as he suffered a shock 4-1 loss to James Jones. Ryan Day edged Ricky Walden 4-3.

