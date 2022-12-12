For Ben Mertens, playing against the world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the English Open on Monday was a “dream come true”, even if the result didn’t go in his favour.

Despite his admiration for the ‘Rocket’, the 18-year-old – who is the current European-U21 champion - certainly wasn’t overawed by the occasion, despite losing the first three frames.

Mertens began his fightback with a 65, and suddenly a weight looked to come off his shoulders as he snatched the fifth frame as well.

The youngster, ranked No. 111 in the world, stepped to the table riding a wave of confidence and knocked in a 73 to force a deciding frame at 3-3.

And although he would finally fall short in his quest for an upset, the Belgian could leave the Brentwood Centre with his head held high.

Speaking to Eurosport about recently becoming professional, the teenager said: “It’s been hard but I'm enjoying it and it’s also it's my dream to play on the tour one day.

"To play against Ronnie O’Sullivan is amazing. Yeah, it's a dream come true.”

Mertens confirmed that O’Sullivan was someone he looked up to when he was younger, adding: “He's my idol. And yeah, he's my hero. So it's a special day for me today.”

O’Sullivan was also full of praise for his opponent.

“He is a great cueist, hits the ball well,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

“I like his game. He is only young and he is going to be around. The sky is the limit for him really.

“I just think he hits the ball well. He has a very good snooker brain, sees the shot, plays the shot.

“He is a great lad. He plays the game nicely and you want to see more players play the game like that.”

