Fan Zhengyi progressed to the final of the European Masters with a gutsy 6-4 win over veteran Graeme Dott.

It is Fan's first ranking final on the tour, building on his excellent quarter-final finish at this year's German Masters in January.

He had never previously made it past the first round of the tournament but the 21-year-old was composed as he held off a late fightback from 44-year-old former world champion Dott.

Fan grabbed four of the opening five frames including a brilliant break of 131 in the second, rushing to within two frames of victory.

Dott pulled two back to reduce the deficit to one, before a run of 77 saw Fan go 5-3 up and within one frame of the final.

The Scot presented a true test under pressure for a youngster playing in his first ranking semi-final as he grabbed another frame to make it 5-4 with a break of 52.

But Fan showed his mettle and put the breaks on a possible deciding frame as he won the next, stringing together 84, to book his spot in the final.

Fan will play either Ronnie O'Sullivan or countryman Liang Wenbo in Sunday's final in Milton Keynes.

