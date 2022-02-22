John Higgins beat Jamie Rhys Clarke 4-1 to progress to the last-64 of the 2022 European Masters.

Clarke took an early lead but lost the next five as Higgins put on a show for the crowd in Milton Keynes with runs of 82, 53 and 73.

Clarke managed just 15 points in the final five frames, scoring just two between the first and the last.

Higgins last won the European Masters in 1997, but this is the first time he has made it past the second round in five years.

He will play either Ian Burns or Tom Ford in the third round.

Elsewhere, China's Yize Wu survived a late fightback from Fergal O'Brien to win 5-3 and secure a spot in the third round.

World number 35 Liang Wenbo also progressed after beating Duane Jones in a 5-4 thriller. Wenbo recovered from two frames down to lead 4-2 before Jones forced a decider. Wenbo took it for a place in round three.

