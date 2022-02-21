Kyren Wilson came through a tricky tie with Jamie Jones in the second round of the European Masters in Milton Keynes.

The pair were locked at 2-2 after four frames, but Wilson stepped on the accelerator thereafter and reeled off three straight frames to progress to the last 32.

30-year-old Wilson had gone into a 2-1 lead following breaks of 53 and 50 in the first and third frames respectively, but Jones posted a superb clearance of 131 in the fourth to seemingly swing the momentum his way.

However Wilson took the fifth with a break of 73 before also nabbing the next two, including a break of 100 in the seventh and final frame.

Wilson will face China's Fan Zhengyi in the next round, who beat Aaron Hill 5-3 in his morning match on Monday.

Yan Bingtao also made it through to the third round after an early scare against countryman Li Hang.

Li took the first frame 83-71, but Yan roared back with five unanswered frames.

Yan registered a high break of 69 - twice - in frames two and five respectively, before closing out the match in the sixth frame.

Remarkably - excluding the first frame - Li only scored 18 points in the entirety of the match.

Yan's next opponent will be Joe Perry, who saw off Cao Yupeng 5-2.

In the remaining matches, Xiao Guodong got past Andy Hicks 5-2, while Zhou Yuelong defeated 17-year-old Gao Yang.

