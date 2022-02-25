Premium Snooker Ryan Day - Graeme Dott 15:30-18:30

Stay tuned for live text updates from 14:15 GMT

Ad

Ruthless O'Sullivan into quarters after dispatching Hugill

European Masters 'It makes me feel like Superman' – Why Rocket Ronnie loves getting his kicks from snooker 3 HOURS AGO

Ronnie O'Sullivan is into the quarter-finals of the European Masters after seeing off Ashley Hugill 5-2.

O'Sullivan, who last won the competition in 2003, had little trouble dispatching the world No. 81 and he will face Tom Ford in the next round.

---

Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters Ruthless O'Sullivan into quarters after dispatching Hugill, Ford up next 19 HOURS AGO