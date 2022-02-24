Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan - Ashley Hugill
15:29-19:59
Live
O'Sullivan 1-0 Hugill
Ad
Ahahahaha! A total clearance of 141, and it appears that Ronnie is alright at snooker.
European Masters
O'Sullivan into last-16 after cruising past 18-year-old Wu, Higgins stunned by Ford
O'Sullivan 0-0 Hugill (76-0)
Ronnie did this against Zhang Anda too, winning frame one in a single visit. But he couldn't find much form thereafter, so I guess Ashley can hang onto that. Good luck old mate!
O'Sullivan 0-0 Hugill (23-0)
Ashley is 81 in the world and has beaten Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski to get to this point - a pretty decent effort. Ronnie, meanwhile, is, alongside Yan Bingtao and Anthony McGill, one of only three top-16 players left in the draw. And he's away almost immediately, left a red to cut to right corner, and if Ashley was feeling nervous at the prospect of the biggest match of his life, that will now be intensifying.
The boyz baize...
Earlier today
Dave Gilbert 5-4 Barry Hawkins
Pang Junxu 5-4 Neil Robertson
Noppon Saengkham 0-5 Liang Wenbo
Yuan Sijun 5-2 Ricky Walden
Hello!
Ready for a bit of Ronnie O'Sullivan? Course you are, and he's playing the in-form Ashley Hugill in a field that is opening up for everyone. Let's see what happens!
Pang stuns Robertson to book spot in last 16 of European Masters
Neil Robertson became the latest big-name casualty at the European Masters after suffering a 5-4 loss to Pang Junxu.
With the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Allen and defending champion Mark Selby falling before the business end, Robertson joined them in exiting prior to the weekend.
Read more here
---
Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.
European Masters
'Puts me in a bad place' – O'Sullivan joins Selby in revealing mental health battle
European Masters
'Strange little sideshow' - O'Sullivan put off by a bright light in win over Zhang
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad