O'Sullivan 1-0 Hugill

Ahahahaha! A total clearance of 141, and it appears that Ronnie is alright at snooker.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Hugill (76-0)

Ronnie did this against Zhang Anda too, winning frame one in a single visit. But he couldn't find much form thereafter, so I guess Ashley can hang onto that. Good luck old mate!

O'Sullivan 0-0 Hugill (23-0)

Ashley is 81 in the world and has beaten Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski to get to this point - a pretty decent effort. Ronnie, meanwhile, is, alongside Yan Bingtao and Anthony McGill, one of only three top-16 players left in the draw. And he's away almost immediately, left a red to cut to right corner, and if Ashley was feeling nervous at the prospect of the biggest match of his life, that will now be intensifying.

The boyz baize...

Earlier today

Dave Gilbert 5-4 Barry Hawkins

Pang Junxu 5-4 Neil Robertson

Noppon Saengkham 0-5 Liang Wenbo

Yuan Sijun 5-2 Ricky Walden

Hello!

Ready for a bit of Ronnie O'Sullivan? Course you are, and he's playing the in-form Ashley Hugill in a field that is opening up for everyone. Let's see what happens!

---

