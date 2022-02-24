Neil Robertson became the latest big-name casualty at the European Masters after suffering a 5-4 loss to Pang Junxu.

With the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Allen and defending champion Mark Selby falling before the business end, Robertson joined them in exiting prior to the weekend.

The most in-form player on the circuit arrived at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on the back of a blistering win over Alfie Burden, having narrowly missed out on a piece of history by knocking in four centuries in a row and falling short in the fifth.

It looked a similar story on Thursday, as he opened the contest with a break of 91 and added tons in frames three and five.

But he could not shake off Pang, who did extremely well to overcome a major blunder in the sixth - missing a routine yellow which allowed Robertson to open up a two-frame cushion.

But he responded with a 73 in the seventh and ton in the eighth to force a decider.

Robertson got in first in the decider, but the normally clinically Australian did not finish the job and a 90 from Pang secured arguably the biggest win of his career.

Pang will face David Gilbert in the last 16 later on Thursday, following the Angry Farmer's 5-4 win over Barry Hawkins.

---

