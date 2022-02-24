Ronnie O'Sullivan is into the quarter-finals of the European Masters after seeing off Ashley Hugill 5-2.

O'Sullivan, who last won the competition in 2003, had little trouble dispatching the World No. 81 and he will face either Fraser Patrick or Tom Ford in the next round.

The Rocket hit the ground running with a 141 clearance in the opening frame before quickly racking up a break of 96 to move into a quick 2-0 lead.

Hugill fought back in the third frame. O'Sullivan missed a red into the middle pocket which proved costly as Hugill registered a break of 77 on his third attempt at taking the frame.

A fantastic counter clearance of 62 from O'Sullivan in the fourth proved enough to steal the frame and restored the Rocket's two-frame lead heading into the interval.

Hugill, who looked earlier in the match, came out from the break with a renewed sense of confidence and he finished with a break of 73 in the fifth to earn a break back.

But O'Sullivan pounced on a mistake from Hugill to get back and produced a 105 clearances to move into a commanding lead.

Hugill was rattled and a handful of unforced errors handed O'Sullivan what proved to be the match frame. Hugill missed the black off its spot which ultimately cost him.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Graeme Dott went through after beating Jordan Brown 5-2 with breaks of 69, 76 and 54 in the third, fourth and seventh frames.

Ryan Day beat Sunny Akani 5-2, recording five 50+ breaks against his Thai opponent.

