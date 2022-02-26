Premium Snooker Graeme Dott - Fan Zhengyi 14:00-17:30 Live

Dott 1-3 Fan (47-66)

Some eye-catching pots by Fan. Drops in a black to land on yellow. Could be 4-1 coming up. Brown to blue is the key ball. In goes brown. Rolls home the blue and pink. Break of 58 is enough for a 4-1 lead.

Dott 1-3 Fan (47-8)

Error by Dott with a safety attempt as he ends up with a dreaded double kiss. Chance for Fan to recover ground in this frame.

Dott 1-3 Fan (31-7)

Fan first among the balls from a long red, but he misses a black when he seemed poised to progress. Initiative passes back to Dott, who would love to get moving in this frame.

Dott 1-2 Fan (50-62)

Down to the pink and black after some fine tactical play, but Fan is the man with the plan as he sneaks in the pink to the yellow pocket using the rest. On goes the face mask. Error by Dott at the key time and he is punished. The 21-year-old Fan leads 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Dott 1-2 Fan (48-40)

Fan hits the yellow at second attempt and manages to nudge it safe. Bit of a tactical duel to settle the fourth frame.

Dott 1-2 Fan (44-40)

A lead of 10 points for Dott heading for the final red. Fan presented with chance of a fine cut on a red at the top end of the table. In goes the red. Far from straightforward finish, but plays a fine shot to land on yellow. Only blue ball is on its spot, but he misses the yellow. And Dott responds with a final snooker on the yellow.

Dott 1-2 Fan (23-30)

Early in this match, but Fan would dearly love to hold a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval. Being mindful about his work before he plays a superb cannon to open up the reds. Real opportunity to win frame at this visit, but he undercooks a cut back black that stays up. Well, that is a blow. Dott presented with a route out of this frame to 2-2.

Dott 1-2 Fan (14-1)

Classy long red by Dott early in the fourth frame, but he misses black off the spot seconds later. That is frustrating. Dott drops his head in frustration. Can't believe he has missed that.

Dott 0-2 Fan (72-30)

This has been a superb response from Dott. Was all at sea, but one long red changed the narrative as he cleared to the blue with 66. Fan leads 2-1, but Dott has given him food for thought. Right back in the ball game.

Dott 0-2 Fan (49-30)

Brilliant long red by Dott. Real confidence booster. Manages to tease a red into a middle pocket after almost running out of position. Creeping towards putting his first frame of the day on the board.

Dott 0-2 Fan (6-30)

Fan enjoying his day so far. Really wheeling out a festival of shots with various touches of side, top and screw. This contribution already looks ominous for Dott, but Fan fails to sink a tricky blue to the yellow pocket. Dott then sees red to middle pocket stay out. The Scot toiling to get his break-building moving.

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-131)

Third century of the week coming up for Fan. A delightful break of 131 is more than enough for a 2-0 advantage. Concerning times for 'The Pocket Dynamo' out in the arena.

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-70)

Some superb break-building by Fan. Is moving the white ball around with real intent. Making that cue ball talk. Chance of a century in the second frame.

Dott 0-1 Fan (0-30)

We are off and running in the second frame in the race to six. Dott attempts a long pot on a red, but makes a mess of that effort. Fan slides a red into the pocket and suddenly an early opportunity presents itself to the young Chinese professional.

Dott 0-0 Fan (14-72)

Another chance goes astray for Fan as a black wriggles in the jaws. 43 ahead with 43 remaining on the table. Dott clinging on by his fingertips, but a missed black will cost him the frame. A 1-0 lead for Fan in this match. The former U-21 world champion makes a decent start to the match.

Dott 0-0 Fan (6-40)

These two players previously met in the first round of the 2019 International Championship with Dott winning 6-2, but 21-year-old Fan is clearly a different player this season having reached the German Masters quarter-finals last month, losing 5-0 to Mark Allen in the last eight.

Fan breaks down on 37. Surprising to see that cut on a red elude him. Dott picks out a nice red with the rest to regain access to the table, but then misses a black off the spot. Bad miss.

Dott 0-0 Fan (0-2)

Brilliant long red by Fan early in the first frame. Showing his technique is holding up well in what is the biggest match of his career so far.

Dott 0-0 Fan (0-0)

Welcome back to Milton Keynes on semi-final day. Graeme Dott against Fan Zhengyi is the first European Masters semi-final at the Marshall Arena.

2006 world champion Dott chasing his first final appearance since the World Grand Prix two years ago. Ronnie O'Sullivan meets Liang Wenbo in the second semi-final from 7pm tonight. Should be a fascinating day's play.

'Hurry up and get in' - O'Sullivan spots movement in crowd in middle of century break

Ronnie O’Sullivan made a blistering start to his European Masters quarter-final with Tom Ford, and even had time to urge the crowd to come in and take their seats.

O’Sullivan has been in a positive frame of mind in Milton Keynes this week, and has been impressive barring an arm wrestle with Zhang Anda.

He kicked off his win over Ashley Hugill in the previous round with a break of 141, and it was a similar story against Ford.

O’Sullivan required a slice of luck to get in, as a red hit the jaws of the left middle and rolled along the rail before dropping into the yellow pocket.

He took full advantage with a break of 136, but mid-break - with the frame not yet won - he had time to pick out members of the audience hanging around and beckoned them in.

“Come on, hurry up and get in,” O’Sullivan said.

“He seems to have eyes in the back of his head, he sees everything,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary.

Read full story here

