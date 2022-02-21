'The pressure is completely off' - Robertson in positive mood for European Masters

Neil Robertson is looking forward to the remainder of the season with relish, with the Australian saying the pressure is off and he is playing for fun.

The 40-year-old has arguably been the most impressive player on tour this season, with three titles already in the bag.

His victory in the Masters in January ensured he extended his record of winning a tournament every year since 2006, and he has since added the Players Championship to his collection.

