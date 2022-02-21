O'Sullivan 0-0 Bond (82-36)

Bond paying the price for only making 36. O'Sullivan misses blue to a centre pocket, but it matters not. A fine break of 82. Frame already under lock and key for the world number two.

Ad

He leads 1-0 in the race to five frames.

European Masters 'Ronnie is the best of all time' – Bond relishing first Rocket mission in 24 years 18/02/2022 AT 10:51

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bond (58-36)

Some glorious stuff here from O'Sullivan. Bangs in a delicious long red, manages to hold for the black and is suddenly looking like he is going to take the opening frame.

Stunning positional play by the Rocket. Right on the money.

Around the tables

A few other matches on Monday night in the first round with Masters champion Neil Robertson meeting Lei Peifan.

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

Soheil Vahedi v Ashley Carty

Liam Highfield v David Gilbert

Anthony Hamilton v Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Hugill

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bond (0-36)

An opening knock of 36 from the 1995 world finalist. Might be aggrieved he never made more at that visit, but some decent safety being played by '00-147'.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bond (0-21)

Early safety error by O'Sullivan. Leaves a mid-range red for Bond which he powers into the pocket. Chance to get his cue arm working early on.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Bond (0-0)

Almost ready to get the boys on the baize at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Good evening and welcome back

Almost ready to see the snooker GOAT Ronnie O'Sullivan launch his European Masters campaign against 1995 world finalist Nigel Bond. This is remarkably their first meeting since 1998.

1996 British Open champion Bond met the six-time Crucible winner six times between 1994 and 1998, but has gone 24 years without locking swords with O'Sullivan at a tournament.

Bond was whitewashed 5-0 by his fellow Englishman in their first meeting in the 1994 British Open quarter-finals, but has also lost four final-frame deciders to O'Sullivan, including a 6-5 defeat in the 1997 Masters semi-finals at the old Wembley Conference Centre.

“It’s amazing that we haven’t played for that long," said Bond, who reached the 1995 world final in Sheffield before losing 18-9 to Stephen Hendry.

“I remember we had some close matches, he beat me 6-5 in the semi-finals of the Masters and the Scottish Masters. But he also trounced me a couple of times.

That's us done for the afternoon

Join us again at 6.45pm GMT for Ronnie O'Sullivan v Nigel Bond!

Around the tables

Brecel 4-3 Wilson G

Dott 4-4 Davis

O'Neill 1-5 Day

Page 3-4 Akani

Trump 5-0 Judge

Mark Selby beats Matt Selt 5-2!

The champ and world no1 is into the next round, where he'll meet Jordan Brown. He played well today, as did Matt, who's no mug. Mark meets Jordan Brown next.

Selt pots an impressive double against Selby

Selby 4-3 Selt (68-11)

Or not. Mark misses a red and Matt returns to the table with four snookers required. Yeah, good luck with that, old mate.

Selby 4-3 Selt (62-11)

Forty-seven ahead with 54 left, Mark has to decide whether to pot the green then or knock a colour safe while leaving Matt to get the white safe; he plumps for the latter and Matt foul-misses, sliding past a red by very little. If he misses again, he'll need a snooker; he hits, but also leaves one, and that is surely that.

Selby 4-3 Selt (44-11)

Sat in his seat, Matt looks glum as Mark accumulates relentlessly and remorselessly. He tossed the previous frame with a silly miss, so you can't see him doing likewise here.

Selby 4-3 Selt (11-11)

Not half as nauseated as he'll be feeling now, having left Mark a started to left middle. Down it goes, then a brown, then up to the blue off a red into the green pocket, and this might well be curtains.

Selby 4-3 Selt (0-11)

Matt nails a starter to right corner and we hear shouts of "come on" as he urges the pack to split for him off the black. But it's not interested, so he returns to his seat nauseated.

Around the tables

Brecel 3-3 Wilson G

Dott 3-4 Davis

O'Neill 1-5 Day

Page 3-4 Akani

Trump 5-0 Judge

Selby 4-3 Selt

Excellent work from Matt, clearing to the pink, and this is well alive.

Selby 4-2 Selt (26-42)

Mark glides a lovely red to right corner with the rest and is crafting this run very well indeed. And, of course, as I type that he misses a black off its spot, overcut - you don't see that very often - and allowing Matt to stroke an excellent starter to right middle.

Selby 4-2 Selt (3-41)

Matt misses a clip to left corner but Mark doesn't. Of the eight remaining reds, three are close to black cush, so this is by no means a gimme, but you expect a way to be found.

Selby 4-2 Selt (0-33)

Matt's started chasing, but he cues beautifully to sink a red to right corner ... only to miss the next one to left. He doesn't leave anything - the remaining reds are clustered, apart from one on the top cushion - but an attacking safety from Mark opens them. One error from Matt and he's done.

Selby 4-2 Selt (0-16)

Matt clips a red from middle to left corner and beings picking at loose bals. But the black is stuck to the top cushion, so he'll havw to work hard to build a signidficant lead.

Selby 4-2 Selt

Both men have been godo in the balls, but it's Mark getting stronger as we reach the business end of things, his game coming together well. Again, he can't get the cannon he needs on a red on the side, but this time it doesn't cost him the frame or even a century, soon cut fine to left corner. Mark then clears the colours, the break finishing on 128, and Matt now needs three straight to progress.

Selby 3-2 Selt (57-2)

Mark goes into the pack and achieves a lovely split, but the next pot is trick; he's got a choice of tester, opting to glide an acute one to left middle. That's a very good pot, which he follows with an overhit black that makes the next ball no gimme. But if he clips it to right corner - with the rest - that should be enough, given he'll be on the black.

Selby 3-2 Selt (9-2)

Matt clouts home a belting opener to left corner, then rolls up behind the yellow; Mark plays onto the bottom red and leaves a tester parallel with the top rail, that Matt just about sinks. But as a consequence, the accordant position isn't as good as he wants, and he misses a black that could well cost him the frame.

Around the tables

Brecel 2-1 Wilson G

Dott 2-3 Davis

O'Neill 1-5 Day

Page 2-2 Akani

Trump 5-0 Judge

Selby 3-2 Selt

Another good break from Selby, this time a 69, puts him back in front.

Selby 2-2 Selt (85-0)

It's been a pretty high standard, has this, rare errors promptly punished with competent break-building.

Selby 2-2 Selt (46-0)

Left with brown and yellow blocking his route to the reds, Matt foul-misses and Mark takes advatantage. I'd expect him to win the frame from here.

Selby 2-2 Selt (26-0)

In co-comms, Neal notes that Mark didn't qualify for the Players' Championship, which tells you that he's not had a good season, and puts it down to the lack of frames won in one visit. And a poor blue here leaves him with no choice but to roll into the pack, another run ending before its time.

Selby 2-2 Selt (13-0)

It's Mark in first and I'd expect something significant from him here, because he'll be aggravated at how he lost the last frame.

We're back

Around the tables

Brecel 1-1 Wilson G

Dott 1-3 Davis

O'Neill 1-3 Day

Page 1-2 Akani

Trump 5-0 Judge

Selby 2-2 Selt

Matt has earned that, and where 3-1 would've felt like curtains, at 2-2 he's very much alive.

Selby 2-1 Selt (49-53)

On 49 and having failed the first time he tried, Mark nudges the final red away from the side cushion ... only to miss it by miles trying to guide it into the yellow pocket. It wasn't even close to the jaws, never mind the bag. So Matt drains it with the rest only to end up behind the yellow ... which he rolls to the middle dead-weight! That's a fine pot, and it's going to be 2-2 at the interval of a fine match - both players are playing nicely.

Selby 2-1 Selt (21-41)

A misjudgment leaves Mark stuck to the respotted blue, but he nails a red to right corner nevertheless - though still has plenty of work to do if he's to secure the frame.

Selby 2-1 Selt (8-41)

A weak safety from Mark leaves the prospect of a double, and Matt takes it, easing to left-middle. But on 41 and on the stretch, he drags one to right corner and it bumps the far jaw; that's going to cost him some points, possibly the frame, and potentially, effectively, the match.

Around the tables

Brecel 0-1 Wilson G

Dott 0-3 Davis

O'Neill 0-3 Day

Page 0-2 Akani

Trump 4-0 Judge

Selby 2-1 Selt

With 79 on the board, Mark misses a blue; he'll cope.

Selby 1-1 Selt (69-0)

This is inevitable and inexorable, the black eventually developed and the frame put to bed.

Selby 1-1 Selt (28-0)

It's Mark in first and he's cueing well; there aren't many better at cobbling together a run with the black out of commission, and as he did in the last frame, he's making that extremely clear.

Around the tables

Brecel 0-1 Wilson G

Dott 0-2 Davis

O'Neill 0-2 Day

Page 0-1 Akani

Trump 3-0 Judge

Selby 1-1 Selt

Mark runs out of possession on 70, and levels the match.

Selby 0-1 Selt (62-1)

Both men look in decent nick, Mark methodically redeeming his costly error of frame one to leave Matt needing a snooker without the use of the black - and he's still at the table.

Selby 0-1 Selt (15-1)

Matt rattles a nice middle-distance starter to left corner only to soon miss a green with the rest and hand Mark a start.

Around the tables

Brecel 0-1 Wilson G

Dott 0-2 Davis

O'Neill 0-1 Day

Page 0-0 Akani

Trump 2-0 Judge

Selby 0-1 Selt

Cop for summa dat! A 113 clearance puts Selt in front, and he looks in touch.

Selby 0-0 Selt (41-52)

Matt's taking these nicely, but as below, he'll need more points than usual because of those he gave away. As such, he has to go around the angles to take one of three reds clustered - the other is on black cush - and he sends it down nicely. We've a new favourite for the frame ... though only just, as a red wipes its feet before dropping into right corner.

Selby 0-0 Selt (41-64)

On whcich point, remember that Matt gave up 28 points in fouls, so there are plenty left on the table, and when Mark misses a red sent long towards the yellow pocket, he leaves a pretty handy chance.

Selby 0-0 Selt (41-0)

After a raft of conseucitve misses that look similar but are different, Matt hits, and sits down 29 points behind but still in the frame; he'd've took that, ultimately - especially when he's left a starter to the yellow pocket, which he misses thick. This leaves Mark a chance and he extends his lead, only to direct a red into the far knuckel of right-middle, the frame still up for grabs.

Selby 0-0 Selt (25-0)

It's not often that Judd Trump hasn't been the feature match, but Selby is defending champ and world number one so he's more than earned the right. He sinks an early red and though he can't capitalise, he sticks Matt in a bad spot, watching Matt foul-miss trying to get the thin contact he needs to not leave the table. So ack in he goes, from a different spot - one in which he's angled - so the three-strikes rule doesn't apply, but points are mounting.

Off we go

First to five, interval after four.

Already today

Guodong 5-2 Hicks

Hill 3-5 Zhengyi

Perry 5-2 Cao

Wilson K 5-2 Jones Jam

Yan 5-1 Han

Zhou 5-1 Yang

Here come our players

We'll be focusing on Mark Selby v Matt Selt - Selby is the defending champ - wth updates from Judd Trump v Michael Judge on table two.

Hello there!

And welcome to our live coverage of the European Masters!

'The pressure is completely off' - Robertson in positive mood for European Masters

Neil Robertson is looking forward to the remainder of the season with relish, with the Australian saying the pressure is off and he is playing for fun.

The 40-year-old has arguably been the most impressive player on tour this season, with three titles already in the bag.

His victory in the Masters in January ensured he extended his record of winning a tournament every year since 2006, and he has since added the Players Championship to his collection.

Read full quotes from Masters champion here

- -

Stream the 2022 European Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Snooker 'Point Break' – Matrix icon Reeves 'living the dream' flanked by snooker speed star Rocket Ronnie 11/02/2022 AT 15:32