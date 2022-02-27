Premium Snooker European Masters | 20:00-22:55

O'Sullivan 4-4 Fan

We will be back around 6:45pm with more LIVE updates as O'Sullivan chases his 39th ranking title in his 60th final. World No 80 Fan well in the hunt for his first.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Fan (83-0)

Has not clicked into gear for most of this final, but O'Sullivan still level with a break of 83. A brilliant break. Some amusing interaction between O'Sullivan, the referee and the crowd.

He urges them to stay still on the shot, but perhaps an indication of struggles to find his true form. Does well to escape all square at 4-4. They will resume at 7pm with first man to 10 claiming the title.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Fan (56-0)

Slowly but surely creeping towards the finishing line in this frame. Has potted some fine balls using reds and blues. Up to 50, his highest break of the final.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Fan (13-0)

Double kiss on a red by Fan attempting a long pot. Leaves easy enough first pot for O'Sullivan using the rest. Black tied up at the moment so will use blue to score from.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Fan (0-0)

O'Sullivan would dearly love to escape from this session on level terms. His highest break still only 47 in the final.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Fan (0-0)

The Fan miss on black could yet haunt him in this final. Such a pivotal moment when he looked set to move three frames clear.

O'Sullivan 2-4 Fan (72-38)

Well, looked for all the world like 5-2, but Fan misses black off the spot late in the frame. O'Sullivan then earns a free ball after Fan fails to escape from a snooker on yellow. The Rocket opts to take on a tough blue as free ball which he sinks by stroking home. A fine clearance up to the pink stops the rot. Back to 4-3 behind with chance to level final before the second session tonight.

O'Sullivan 2-4 Fan (37-22)

Fan with another chance to compile a few points in this seventh frame after O'Sullivan escapes from a snooker, but leaves the red.

O'Sullivan 2-4 Fan (37-1)

O'Sullivan faced with a testing blue to yellow pocket. Negotiates that hurdle well. These pots are quite hard to come by. And he is again forced to declare on 37. Patience required at this juncture.

O'Sullivan 2-4 Fan (12-1)

Real classy safety shot by the Rocket prompts a Fan error. A few cries of "Go on Ronnie." What an opportunity this is..

O'Sullivan 2-4 Fan (0-1)

Fan has been relishing those long-range reds with hand on table. Tucks one away early on in the penultimate frame of the session before suffering an unkind kiss. Could have been on blue, but just the safety shot to follow.

O'Sullivan 2-3 Fan (28-78)

Fan again gets himself ahead in this frame. Looks completely at one with the balls during these breaks. And will move 4-2 to the good. O'Sullivan's struggles go on in this final. A run of 78 more than enough for the younger man.

O'Sullivan 2-3 Fan (28-0)

Just a 28 that time from the tournament favourite. Still yet to find his scoring boots before he misses another long red by yards. The struggle continues for the Rocket.

O'Sullivan 2-3 Fan (21-0)

Early days still in this final, but perhaps O'Sullivan will start to heed the warning signs. Really needs to go up a few gears which we know he is capable of when the mood takes him. Sound opening red to get access to the table early in this sixth frame.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Fan (0-81)

O'Sullivan forced to sit and admire the younger man go to work. He is without a 50 plus break in this match, but Fan rolls in 63 to go with his 57 in the third frame. O'Sullivan's high break only 47. World No 80 leads 3-2 in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Fan (0-51)

This is another obvious chance for the underdog out there. Could he be moving 3-2 clear? O'Sullivan not reaching the levels that saw him coast into this final.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Fan (0-19)

Decent plant by Fan followed by a swerve to tickle in black. Almost like a Masse shot there. Just a safety to follow, but O'Sullivan leaves a red over a baulk pocket seconds later. The Rocket just not settling out there. Which is good news for Fan fans.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Fan (0-10)

Both players continuing to make basic errors. So many misses. Astonishing to think these are the two form players of the week. Surely this can't continue, but O'Sullivan butchers another long shot. 1/6 success rate from distance so far.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Fan (0-0)

O'Sullivan 1-2 Fan (66-1)

So this final yet to catch fire. Neither player looking overly assured, but Fan will be happier to have a foothold in this contest. All square at 2-2 with four more frames to play this afternoon in the first session.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Fan (53-1)

Looking good here to level at 2-2 as break moves to 47. Much more like it from the six-time world champion even if he is not attaining peak powers. Fan needs one snooker.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Fan (10-1)

One more frame before the mid-session interval. O'Sullivan looking to start moving in this final. Should make a few at this visit.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Fan (1-1)

O'Sullivan's highest break in first three frames is only 33. By his standards, very poor.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Fan (39-77)

Dreadful shot by O'Sullivan during the safety joust. Leaves the yellow hanging over a pocket that Fan nudges home before scrambling over the line minutes later. O'Sullivan looking very subdued at the outset of this match. Scrappy old frame, but the Chinese player edges it for a 2-1 lead.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Fan (39-57)

Rocket slots red and blue, but snookers himself on the yellow. Just the safety shot coming up via a side cushion. Does well to get himself out of trouble.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Fan (26-57)

Fan makes a break of 57 from that O'Sullivan error. In goes red and blue. Needs one more red to leave O'Sullivan needing snookers, but just fails to slot it along top cushion. Life in this frame yet.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Fan (26-17)

O'Sullivan makes 26, but runs out of position before playing a forgettable safety shot. Tried to roll up to the reds, but gets it all wrong and leaves Fan an easy enough opener.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Fan (14-0)

Fan tries his luck with a long red, but well off the potting angle on that occasion. First decent chance of frame falls to the World No 2.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Fan (1-68)

O'Sullivan had chance of a counter attack, but missed blue to green pocket buried those ambitions and Fan over the line in three scoring visits. He gets off the mark in this final, the biggest match of his fledgling career. Nice to settle the nerves.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Fan (1-52)

Looking good for Fan to restore parity in this match at 1-1 as a pink dives down a middle hole.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Fan (0-12)

Superb long red by Fan early in the second frame. Trademark shot from him this week with the long game working well. Chance to score a few points at this visit.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Fan (0-0)

Fan with the break off in the second frame. Eight frames this afternoon and a possible 10 this evening. First man to 10 becomes champion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (66-6)

Rocket Ronnie is going to win this first frame. Nothing spectacular, but solid enough to move 1-0 clear with a couple of scoring visits.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (45-6)

O'Sullivan hits another red attempting to pot a red. Didn't account for that. Frame still alive, but Fan misses a tough cut on a black along the top cushion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (21-0)

Bit of a safety bout. O'Sullivan has not faced a player inside the world's top 25 this week. Tom Ford at 26 was the highest ranked player, who he defeated 5-1 in the last eight. Fan is World No 80. O'Sullivan returns to the table after the young Chinese player can't hole a red to a baulk pocket.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (12-0)

O'Sullivan slots a red from mid-range in the opening frame. Nice pot to get the cue arm working.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Fan (0-0)

O'Sullivan breaks off in this first frame of the day. Plenty of vocal support behind O'Sullivan as you would expect.

O'Sullivan favourite for title

Both men chasing their first European Masters title at the Marshall Arena. O'Sullivan starts as 1/7 favourite with World No 80 Fan priced as an 11/2 outsider, but the former World U21 champion has enjoyed victories over Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final. Certainly not to be underestimated in his first meeting with the snooker GOAT.

Good afternoon and welcome to Milton Keynes

Boys will be on the baize at around 1pm GMT. Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is remarkably appearing in a 60th career ranking event final, chasing his 39th ranking title and second of the season following his 10-8 victory against Neil Robertson at the World Grand Prix in December.

Standing between him and the £80,000 first prize is 21-year-old Fan Zhengyi, who is contesting his first major final following a 6-4 victory over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott in the semi-finals.

O'Sullivan hits two centuries in a 6-2 win against Liang Wenbo to reach the final on Saturday evening.

“It may be a surprise to see Fan in the final, but it was a surprise when I got to the UK final at 17, so everyone has to cause a surprise at some point," said O'Sullivan.

"I think Tiger Woods did that winning his first green jacket at the Masters. But people I respect in Sheffield say he is a very good player."

Imperious O'Sullivan into European Masters final after beating Liang

Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in Sunday's European Masters final after seeing of Liang Wenbo with a 6-2 win in Milton Keynes.

It was a masterclass from the 38-time ranking event winner who reeled off five consecutive frames and looked his very best at times with two centuries and near-impeccable potting.

O'Sullivan lost the first frame of the match after running out of position on a run of 54, letting Liang in for the steal with plenty of points left on the table. And the Chinese star took it, sinking the remaining reds and putting together a break of 74 that cancelled out O'Sullivan´s half century.

But a run of 81 was enough to bring O'Sullivan level as he left Liang ruing an easy missed yellow early on in the frame. And from then onwards it was one-way traffic.

Fan through to European Masters final after holding off Dott

Fan Zhengyi progressed to the final of the European Masters with a gutsy 6-4 win over veteran Graeme Dott.

It is Fan's first ranking final on the tour, building on his excellent quarter-final finish at this year's German Masters in January.

He had never previously made it past the first round of the tournament but the 21-year-old was composed as he held off a late fightback from 44-year-old former world champion Dott.

---

Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

