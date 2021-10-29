John Higgins won four of the last five frames as he recovered from trailing 3-1 to world number 65 Chris Wakelin in completing a 5-4 victory in the European Masters qualifying round in Cannock.

The four-times world champion trailed 3-1 at the mid-session interval with Higgins making a brilliant 123 in the third frame, but Wakelin enjoying knocks of 78, 52 and 91 to assume control.

The Scotsman restored parity at 3-3 with a break of 54 in the sixth frame and moved 4-3 clear despite Wakelin contributing a fine 57.

Wakelin produced another lovely 90 run to force the decider, but Higgins showed all his trademark grit to edge the deciding frame and reach the last 64.

Martin Gould in last year's final. The final stages will be held between 22-27 February 2022 at the Stadthalle Fürth in Germany LIVE on Eurosport with world champion Mark Selby defending his title following a 9-8 win overin last year's final.

Gould enjoyed a 5-0 victory over former women's world champion Ng On Yee courtesy of breaks of 50, 55, 59, 52 and 64 earlier on Friday.

Former European Masters finalist Joe Perry, who lost his opening matches at the British Open, Northern Ireland Open, English Open and German Masters, claimed a much-needed win as he edged out Steven Hallworth 5-4.

In a match that witnessed seven 50-plus breaks, Perry claimed the final two frames to move into the last 64 and secure a meeting with Cao Yupeng, who earlier defeated Michael Georgiou having trailed 3-2.

European Masters qualifying round

John Higgins 5-4 Chris Wakelin

5-4 Chris Wakelin Joe Perry 5-4 Steven Hallworth

5-4 Steven Hallworth Gary Wilson 5-3 Sanderson Lam

5-3 Sanderson Lam Zhang Anda 5-3 Andrew Pagett

5-3 Andrew Pagett Yan Bingtao 5-2 Ben Woollaston

5-2 Ben Woollaston Jordan Brown 5-2 Alexander Ursenbacher

5-2 Alexander Ursenbacher Ali Carter 5-2 Martin O'Donnell

5-2 Martin O'Donnell Martin Gould 5-0 Ng On Yee

5-0 Ng On Yee Mitchell Mann 5-4 Zhao Jianbo

5-4 Zhao Jianbo Cao Yupeng 5-3 Michael Georgiou

5-3 Michael Georgiou Anthony Hamilton 5-3 Mark King

5-3 Mark King Liam Highfield 5-0 Chang Bingyu

