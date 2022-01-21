The European Masters has been moved from Fürth in Germany to Milton Keynes next month due to increasing Covid-19 rates in the Bavarian city.
The season's 11th ranking event will be staged between Monday 21 February until Sunday 27 February in Buckinghamshire.
World champion Mark Selby won the event last season with a 9-8 victory over Martin Gould behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena and begins his title defence against Matthew Selt.
Matches involving the world's top four players, Mark Selby, two-times champion Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Masters champion Neil Robertson, were all held over until the venue after qualifying took place in October in Cannock.
The winner will chase an £80,000 first prize in Milton Keynes.
European Masters: Selected first-round matches
- Mark Selby v Matthew Selt
- Judd Trump v Michael Judge
- Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Nigel Bond
Selected second-round matches
- John Higgins v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham
