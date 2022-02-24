Sunny Akani has revealed he is battling depression and related illnesses on account of contracting Covid-19 last year.

The 26-year-old is well known as one of the hardest workers on the circuit, but his table time has been severely restricted by long Covid.

Akani has revealed he suffers from blurred vision and extreme fatigue, which has taken a toll on his mental health.

“If I practise too much I feel dizzy, I get mind fog and sometimes loss of memory,” Akani told WST. “I talk to my wife and I can’t remember what I said.

"I lost a few matches recently so I tried to practise more, what I used to do, seven or eight hours. But my body felt so tired, sometimes when I line up the shot my vision is not clear.”

He is working with a doctor in order to improve his quality of life, and has been handed a boost by his run to the last 16 of the European Masters.

His wins over Mark Allen, Jackson Page and Luca Brecel have come as a welcome relief, boosting his confidence and increasing his chances of remaining in the top 64 in the world.

“Right now I’m not setting a target,” Akani said. “I’m still suffering with long Covid and depression. My health is more important. I’m trying to focus on my body first right now and if my body is getting better, I think I can show I can play better on the table.

“I know what I can do but when I go to play in a match, my health is not allowing me to play well. I’m just trying to feel more relaxed and hope I get better and I can show what I can do.”

Akani faces Ryan Day on Thursday afternoon for a place in the quarter-finals of the European Masters, which is live on Eurosport.

