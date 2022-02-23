Ronnie O'Sullivan eases through to the last-16 of the European Masters after beating 18-year old Wu Yize 5-1 in Wednesday's afternoon session.

O'Sullivan's experience counted in the end, capitalising on some costly errors from his opponent, as he bids to win the European Masters for only the second time in his career.

Ad

O'Sullivan will face Ashley Hugill in the next round.

European Masters 'Puts me in a bad place' – O'Sullivan joins Selby in revealing mental health battle 8 HOURS AGO

A scrappy opening frame which could have gone either way ended with O'Sullivan clearing up the remaining colours to take the lead.

But Wu fought back in the second frame as he snookered O'Sullivan and cleared up the remaining balls.

O'Sullivan then rattled off the next two frames before the interval. In the third frame he produced a break of 51 before extending his lead further as Wu missed the green which allowed O'Sullivan to clear up the remaining colours and steal the frame from 60-0 down.

The Rocket showed his experience again to go 4-1 up as costly miss on the black from Wu saw O'Sullivan swoop in and clear the remaining balls.

And it was job done by O'Sullivan who wrapped up the victory in style with a break of 112.

John Higgins was swept away 5-0 by Tom Ford. The Englishman secured breaks of 83, 68, 87 and 127 en route to an emphatic victory.

Hugill had little trouble defeating Ali Carter with a 5-1 win , securing breaks of 53, 50 and 86 in the second, fourth and fifth frames.

- - -

Stream the European Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

European Masters 'Strange little sideshow' - O'Sullivan put off by a bright light in win over Zhang A DAY AGO