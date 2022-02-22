Ronnie O’Sullivan appeared to be put off by a light inside the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes during his Euro Masters match against Zhang Anda on Tuesday.

With the two players locked at 2-2 in their last-64 match, O’Sullivan was clearly put off by the light.

“You don’t want to look at it. It’s a little bit uncomfortable.” Alan McManus said on commentary.

Eurosport's Philip Studd said: "There’s a man who has been in the spotlight for over 30 years – literally. As far as I know nothing has changed during the afternoon.

“What I don’t understand is why doesn’t he just change something? Maybe they actually can do something about it. Or even the referee could say ‘is there a problem?’

“There seems to be a strange little sideshow going on."

The six-time world champion did regain his composure, though, and went on to win the match 5-4 after a final frame decider. The Rocket will play Wu Yize in the next round.

When asked about the light afterwards, O'Sullivan said: "I don’t know why there was the glare off the light, someone must have turned them up brighter than usual.

"I could hardly look at it, but they did sort it out so I could look at the table."

O'Sullivan with a brilliant 128 break against Zhang

O’Sullivan also spoke about how he suffers from “snooker depression” after matches.

"I find it hard to talk about my games," he said. "I have snooker depression for two or three hours after my matches. Talking about it puts me in a bad place.

"I call it snooker depression because it is depression due to snooker. I don’t just wake up and say ‘I’m depressed’. You aren’t when you are doing something you enjoy.

"You might afterwards, but you can get it doing this job if it bothers you and you are not enjoying it. And that happens to me. Snooker plays on the mind.

"If you love your job, any job then you won't suffer with it – unless you are totally detached from your feelings. Let’s call it sports depression, across the board.

"It’s up to you to find ways to deal with it, and I am going to smash the gym, feel better, eat nice food, get into my spa and sauna and watch it disappear. Don’t talk to me about snooker now.

"Zhang could probably have done with the money from this match and had a run, so I felt a bit sorry for him. Let’s hope they get the China events back for these guys, the tour is reliant on them."

