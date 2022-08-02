Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his quest for a first European Masters title against world No. 101 Sean O'Sullivan on the tournament's opening day.

The world champion faces his namesake in a best-of-nine frame opener in the German city of Furth at 7pm on Tuesday 16 August (BST) LIVE on Eurosport.

The 2020 European Masters champion Mark Selby starts out at the same time against talented Chinese player Yuan Sijun.

Defending champion Fan Zhengyi – who defeated O'Sullivan 10-9 in last season's final in Milton Keynes – begins his title defence against Michael Judge earlier in the day at 10am (BST).

The last of the qualifying fixtures held over to the Stadthalle venue will see world No. 2 Judd Trump meet Crucible qualifier Noppon Saengkham at 2:30pm.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams begins his campaign in the last 64 against Sanderson Lam at 7pm (BST) on Wednesday 17 August.

The tournament runs between Tuesday 16 August with the final on Sunday 21 August.

All matches are the best-of-nine frames with the semi-finals contested over the best of 11 frames before a best-of-17 of frame final.

European Masters winners

2016/17 Judd Trump (Eng ) 9-8 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – Bucharest, Romania

