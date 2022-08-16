Eurosport’s commentary team were left stumped after a shot from Yuan Sijun was called as a foul against Mark Selby at the European Masters.

Having been snookered by Selby, Yuan – who was leading 3-1 at the time – was looking to deftly flick one of the reds near the bottom cushion.

With his first attempt, it was not clear whether he hit the red ball, while match referee Desislava Bozhilova called foul and a miss.

Yuan wanted the referee to look at replays as he took his seat, although further footage did not make the incident much clearer.

“Must have been close that time, I have to say I thought he hit that. We didn’t have the perfect angle but I felt something moved. He believes he did,” said Eurosport co-commentator Neal Foulds.

“Really not sure. From the lower angle I thought I saw something waiver as if contact was made.”

After another replay, Foulds added: “I think he may have hit that you know! I do… But I’m still not entirely sure. What do you do? Can you overturn it?

“I thought he might have hit it but wouldn’t want to put any money on it. In a situation like this, you have to accept the referee has made a decision in good faith.”

Vlosiova could be heard saying: “I have to stick with my decision. I did not see it move so I’m staying with my decision.”

After another foul and miss, and then another, which left Yuan laughing at the table, he finally hit the red and reacted with an ironic fist-pump before taking his seat.

He went on to lose the frame 74-45 as Selby’s comeback continued.

