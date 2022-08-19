Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Farakh Ajaib 11:00-14:00

0955 – Trump bidding to reclaim world No. 1 spot from Rocket Ronnie

A run to the final would guarantee the Turkish Masters champion at least £35,000 as the runner-up with the winner picking up £80,000.

Any of those scenarios would be enough for Trump to scale the summit a decade after first reaching the top spot.

A place in the European Masters semi-finals would only be worth £17,500 leaving O'Sullivan safe at the top before the British Open in Milton Keynes next month (26 September-2 October).

0945 – Welcome back to Furth

We are almost ready to go with the last 16 of this year's European Masters. Here is the order of play for this morning. We'll be focusing on tournament favourite Judd Trump's encounter with Farakh Ajaib of Pakistan.

We'll keep you up to date with the rest of the action this morning with former world finalists Ali Carter and Barry Hawkins among those aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Boys on the baize at around 10am.

10.00 BST

Ryan Day v Wu Yize

Ali Carter v David Grace

Judd Trump v Farakh Ajaib

Barry Hawkins v Robert Milkins

Ronnie O'Sullivan on why his mental fortitude is the key to his snooker greatness

Ronnie O'Sullivan insists his ability to manage anxiety, stress and expectation levels have been key to his snooker success story rather than raw natural ability.

O'Sullivan claimed his seventh world title in May with an 18-14 final win over Judd Trump that saw him equal Stephen Hendry's 1990s Crucible haul.

Despite being widely acclaimed as the snooker GOAT, the 39-time ranking event winner and world No. 1 admits his longevity in the sport has never been a given since turning professional in 1992.

Read the full story here

Friday's schedule

Fourth round

10.00 BST

14.30 BST

Daniel Wells v Si Jiahui

Shaun Murphy v Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong

Yan Bingtao v Jamie Jones

Quarter-finals

19.00 BST

Daniel Wells / Si Jiahui v Shaun Murphy / Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day / Wu Yize v Ali Carter / David Grace

Judd Trump / Farakh Ajaib v Barry Hawkins / Robert Milkins

Mark Williams / Zhou Yuelong v Yan Bingtao / Jamie Jones

