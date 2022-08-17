Trump, who is a two-time winner of the event, withstood the test of Saengkham to win 5-2 in clothes which he took from Xiao.



He says the suitcase incident and wrong clothes didn’t affect him in the match.

“It’s Xiao Guodong’s,” Trump said when asked about his waistcoat. “I was going to wear Stuart Bingham’s, but it didn’t quite fit me.

“We managed to scramble some stuff together, a bit of this and that. I was walking about the shops for about three hours this morning trying to find some clothes. In the end I managed to do a good job.

“It is quite difficult playing in clothes you aren’t comfortable in, but I managed to get through that game.”

Trump plays Ashley Hugill in round two on Wednesday night and is the favourite for the tournament with Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson and John Higgins not in Furth.

The world No. 2 says he was pleased with the win to kickstart his season ahead of the coming tournaments, although he hopes to be wearing a new attire against Hugill.

“It is a lonely feeling seeing everyone with their suitcase walking to the bus, while I’m the only one without mine,” continued Trump.

“It was pretty disappointing, but my cue came which is one good thing and in the end it didn’t make much difference.

“Hopefully I can get my case back and put on some new clothes for tomorrow.”

- - -

