Welcome to the 24th edition of the European Masters (formerly known as the European Open and the Malta Cup) that will be taking place this week at the Stadthalle Furth in Germany.
The European Masters is the second ranking event of the year and the second event of the BetVictor series.
Last year, Fan Zhengyi beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 in the final to win his first, and to this stage only, ranking event.
When and where are the European Masters?
The Stadthalle Furth in Furth, Germany plays host to the European Masters this year. It will be held from August 16 to August 21.
What is the European Masters format?
After a qualifying stage in July in Leicester, we have 64 players who will battle it out to lift the trophy. The first four rounds are all best-of-nine frames before the semi-finals, which are best-of-11 and then the final - a best-of-17.
John Higgins, Mark Allen, David Gilbert and Matthew Selt were all knocked out in the qualifying stage.
The qualifying matches involving Zhengyi, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan were all held over to the main session in Germany. O'Sullivan was forced to withdraw with injury and has been replaced by Luke Simmonds.
What is the European Masters prize money?
The prize money for the European Masters runs as follows.
- Winner - £80,000
- Runner-up - £35,000
- Semi-final - £17,500
- Quarter-final - £11,000
- Last 16 - £7,500
- Last 32 - £4,500
- Last 64 - £3,000
- Highest break - £5,000
- Total - £422,000
How to watch the European Masters?
European Masters match schedule, scores and results
Tuesday August 16
10:00 BST
First round
- Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui
- Hossein Vafaei v Xiao Guodong
- Luca Brecel v Wu Yize
- Zhou Yuelong v Graeme Dott
Qualifying
- Fan Zhengyi v Michael Judge
14:30 BST
First round
- Gary Wilson v Lukas Kleckers
- Chris Wakelin v Oliver Brown
- Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson
- Ryan Day v Steven Hallworth
- Ian Burns v Stuart Bingham
Qualifying
- Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham
19:00 BST
First round
- Haydon Pinhey v Rory McLeod
- James Cahill v Ali Carter
- David Grace v Michael White
Qualifying
- Mark Selby v Yuan Sijun
- Luke Simmonds v Sean O'Sullivan
