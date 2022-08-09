When is the European Masters 2022? And where?

The European Masters will be held in Stadthalle, Furth, Germany from the 16-21 August 2022.

How to watch August European Masters 2022

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings , or how to stream the event live on discovery+

Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website

Who is playing? Where are John Higgins and Neil Robertson?

Four matches have been held over from qualifying, with defending champion Fan Zhengyi, plus the three top-ranked players – Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, and Judd Trump – all playing on the opening day on 16 August.

In qualifying, both Zhang Anda and Hossein Vafaei made 147 breaks, while John Higgins and Mark Allen failed to qualify. Higgins lost to Scott Donaldson, while Farakh Ajaib defeated Allen.

Neil Robertson opted out of the early action of the new snooker season , choosing to skip the Championship League, European Masters and British Open. "I've got a young family now so I don't need to play in every tournament these days," explained Robertson.

What is the format at European Masters 2022?

The tournament will be best of nine frames up to and including the quarter-finals. The semi-finals are best of 11 frames, and the final will be best of 17.

What is the European Masters 2022 schedule?

Tuesday 16 August – Three sessions: four held-over Round 1 matches and 14 Last 64 matches

Wednesday 17 August – Three sessions: 18 Last 64 matches

Thursday 18 August – Three sessions: 16 Last 32 matches

Friday 19 August – Three sessions: eight Last 16 matches in opening two sessions; four quarter-finals in evening session

Saturday 20 August – Two sessions, semi-final 1 in afternoon session, semi-final 2 in evening session

Sunday 21 August – Final held across two sessions in afternoon and evening

Last 64 draw in full

Top half

Fan Zhengyi or Michael Judge v Daniel Wells

Gary Wilson (32) v Lukas Kleckers

Anthony McGill (16) v Si Jiahui

Hossein Vafaei (17) v Xiao Guodong

Chris Wakelin v Oliver Brown

Zhang Anda v Shaun Murphy (9)

Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson (25)

Lyu Haotian v Kyren Wilson (8)

Scott Donaldson v Chang Bingyu

Ryan Day (28) v Steven Hallworth

Luca Brecel (12) v Wu Yize

Haydon Pinhey v Rory McLeod

James Cahill v Ali Carter (20)

Ian Burns v Stuart Bingham (13)

David Grace v Michael White

Jackson Page v Mark Selby (3) or Yuan Sijun

Bottom half

Ashley Hugill v Judd Trump (2) or Noppon Saengkham

Oliver Lines v Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib v Barry Pinches

Marco Fu v Lei Peifan

Stuart Carrington v Jordan Brown (22)

Aaron Hill v Barry Hawkins (11)

Jak Jones v Robert Milkins (27)

Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (6)

Mark Williams (7) v Sanderson Lam

Dominic Dale v Jimmy White

Jack Lisowski (10) v Matthew Stevens

Zhou Yuelong (23) v Graeme Dott

Mitchell Mann v Ricky Walden (18)

Dylan Emery v Yan Bingtao (15)

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Jones (31)

Mark Joyce v Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) or Sean O’Sullivan

Prize money

Winner: £80,000

£80,000 Runner-up: £35,000

£35,000 Semi-final: £17,500

£17,500 Quarter-final: £11,000

£11,000 Last 16: £7,500

£7,500 Last 32: £4,500

£4,500 Last 64: £3,000

£3,000 Highest break: £5,000

£5,000 Total: £422,000

