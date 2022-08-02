Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White made his 322nd century as a professional to qualify for the European Masters later this month as the six-time world finalist continues a remarkable 42-year career.

Dominic Dale in the German city of Furth live on Eurosport (16-21 August). In recovering from 3-0 behind to defeat Welshman Andrew Pagett 5-4 , White compiled a vintage 133 break in the eighth frame to secure a last-64 meeting within the German city of Furth live on Eurosport (16-21 August).

At the age of 60, White's latest century comes 47 years after he first made a ton as a teenager in Tooting.

Tony Meo at a place called Zan's in Tooting in south London playing, practising," "By the time I was 11 I was spending nearly every day with (fellow player)at a place called Zan's in Tooting in south London playing, practising," he said in 2007.

"By the age of 13 I'd made a century break and taken money off everybody in every place I played."

White's landmark break arrived a remarkable 42 years after his first registered professional century, a 104 break against close friend Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins in the last 16 of the 1980 Canadian Open, the same year he lifted the World Amateur Championship.

In completing his first win since last year's British Open, the three-time World Senior champion's century justifies his extended status as a wildcard on the professional circuit.

"There are so many contenders for the final place when you think of fabulous competitors like Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and Peter Ebdon. The list goes on. All great players, but I'm going to go for my old mate Jimmy White," said Hearn.

"When I watch the old school snooker, how this bloke didn't win a world title is beyond me. I keep watching it still expecting him to win. He's in positions where you wonder: 'how can you fail Jim?'

"The game owes him because he was such an amazing, exciting player. He's a great bloke and a true ambassador for snooker."

Snooker player Jimmy White poses beside a new model Austin Montego. 11th May 1984. Image credit: Eurosport

White's longevity stands up well against memorable green baize icons of yesteryear.

