Judd Trump overcame a stern test against Ashley Hugill to reach the third round of the European Masters.

The 2019 world champion, a two-time winner of this event, won through 5-3 to book a meeting with Andrew Higginson on Thursday afternoon.

Ad

Trump was first to put points on the board, but he was stopped in his tracks on 47 when attempting a difficult pink.

European Masters 'If any Strictly Come Dancing producer is watching, I'm in!' - Murphy on sparkly trousers 2 HOURS AGO

Hugill was able to score 42 but could not close out the frame, with Trump winning the crucial safety exchange to take the lead.

“You get the feeling it might not be his night,” Eurosport co-commentator Alan McManus then said of Hugill after he accidentally potted a red as well as the black at the start of the second frame.

With the pack of reds slightly open, it handed Trump a big chance to double his advantage, which he seized with a mighty 118.

Hugill was at least able to reduce the deficit when winning the third frame, but a 63 from Trump in the fourth helped him lead 3-1 at the interval.

Did Yuan hit the red ball? Referee calls foul but Eurosport commentators unsure

After the break, Trump moved within a frame of victory when a 54 proved to be enough, but Hugill kept the match going when making it 4-2.

Hugill had a chance to win the seventh frame as well, but he could not pot the black and presented Trump with a chance to clear the table.

Trump looked set to do just that, but overran the white when moving onto the colours, meaning he led 52-46 as a safety battle on the yellow followed.

It was Trump who accidentally went in-off to hand Hugill four points, but with the yellow safe another safety tussle ensued.

'If any Strictly Come Dancing producer is watching, I'm in!' - Murphy on sparkly trousers

In the end, it was Trump who missed a long yellow, gifting Hugill the pot and eventually the frame to make it 4-3.

Looking to avoid a decider, Trump was presented with an opportunity to close out the match, and a break of 81 did just that.

Elsewhere, Mark Williams enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win over Sanderson Lam, while Jack Lisowski beat Matthew Stevens by the same scoreline.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk, including the European Masters which started on August 16.

Wednesday results

Second round

10:00 BST

Michael Judge 3-5 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches

5-2 Barry Pinches Li Hang v Zhao Xintong (walkover)

(walkover) Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao

14.30 BST

Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson

Jackson Page 5-1 Yuan Sijun

5-1 Yuan Sijun Stuart Carrington 5-3 Jordan Brown

5-3 Jordan Brown Aaron Hill 2-5 Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones 2-5 Robert Milkins

Mark Joyce 5-2 Sean O'Sullivan

19.00 BST

Judd Trump 5-3 Ashley Hugill

5-3 Ashley Hugill Mark Williams 5-2 Sanderson Lam

5-2 Sanderson Lam Dominic Dale 5-3 Jimmy White

5-3 Jimmy White Jack Lisowski 5-2 Matthew Stevens

5-2 Matthew Stevens Mitchell Mann 1-5 Ricky Walden

Anthony Hamilton 4-4 Jamie Jones

European Masters Wilson ‘close to immaculate’ in convincing win over Lyu at European Masters 6 HOURS AGO