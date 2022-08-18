Judd Trump continued his bid to claim a third European Masters crown by beating Andrew Higginson 5-3 to reach the last 16.
The world No.2 saved his best until last, producing a masterful century clearance (103) in the final frame to set up a clash with Farakh Ajaib.
Trump took the opening two frames, but a 98 break from 2007 Welsh Open runner-up Higginson got him back into the best-of-nine contest in the third frame.
It continued an impressive start from Higginson, despite the scoreline, and Trump needed a reaction.
The fourth frame was a scrappy affair, but Trump took it 76-20 to restore his two-frame advantage going into the interval.
Higginson fought back again as Trump conceded the fourth frame to make it 3-2, but a 67 break from the 2019 world champion, his best of the match at that stage, helped him move one frame from victory.
A break of 66 from Higginson kept the contest alive as he took the seventh frame, but Trump finished strongly to put the tie to bed.
It was an 11th victory in 13 meetings for the world No.2, and his second win this year against Higginson, after a 4-0 victory in the Gibraltar Open first round in March.
Elsewhere at the Stadthalle, Yan Bingtao looked strong as he demolished Ricky Walden 5-0 to go through.
He will face Jamie Jones next, after the Welshman’s 5-1 win over Mark Joyce, while Barry Hawkins has also progressed after defeating Stuart Carrington 5-1.
Ali Carter edged past Stuart Bingham 5-4, courtesy of an excellent 103 break in the deciding frame.
THURSDAY RESULTS
Third round
10:00 BST
- Si Jiahui 5-3 Xiao Guodong
- Wu Yize 5-0 Rory McLeod
- Ali Carter 5-4 Stuart Bingham
- David Grace 5-0 Jackson Page
- Farakh Ajaib 5-3 Marco Fu
- Ricky Walden 0-5 Yan Bingtao
14.30 BST
- Scott Donaldson 2-5 Ryan Day
- Judd Trump 5-3 Andrew Higginson
- Stuart Carrington 1-5 Barry Hawkins
- Robert Milkins 5-4 Zhao Xintong
- Jamie Jones 5-1 Mark Joyce
19.00 BST
- Daniel Wells v Gary Wilson
- Chris Wakelin v Shaun Murphy
- Jimmy Robertson v Kyren Wilson
- Mark Williams v Dominic Dale
- Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong
