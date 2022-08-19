Sometimes snooker players will feather the white when they’re taking practice shots before hitting the ball proper. It’s not a common occurrence and players will call themselves on it.

But then sometimes you get situations like Dominic Dale, who, in the words of commentator Dave Hendon hit the white “more like a hammer.”

Ad

European Masters European Masters live – Trump continues quest for world No. 1 spot in last 16 2 HOURS AGO

Dale was a frame up and in the second whilst trailing 24-4 he came to the table after Williams had missed a red to the left corner pocket.

As Dale was taking a few practice swings he caught the white rather hard. He immediately looked up and called foul on himself although the eagle-eyed referee had spotted it as well and almost simultaneously called the foul.

“Oh my goodness!” Hendon exclaimed on commentary.

He’s feathered the white! In fact it wasn’t a feather, it was more like a hammer.

Sitting next to Hendon was Alan McManus who added: “And yes it happens but I don’t think I’ve ever seen Dominic do that, he probably hasn’t!”

Hendon said: “Seemed to move quite a distance the white ball there!” while watching the replay.

McManus then raised that Dale’s fellow Eurosport pundit Jimmy White, whom Dale beat in the previous round is one player who famously feathered the white a lot.

“The guy that he beat yesterday, Jimmy yes we’ve seen that plenty over the years but not Dominic.”

Hendon replied: “And when Jimmy used to do it, it was barely perceptible really, only to him.

“He of course always confessed that he’d done it but there was no denying that one.”

Williams went on to win the frame and then rolled in a massive 135 ton to take the lead although Dale responded with a 74 break to level things up.

The pair exchanged frames once more to leave it finely posed at 3-3 but two half-century breaks (55 and 71) saw Williams make it through to the fourth round.

- -

Stream the European Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'More than a feather, was more like a hammer' - Dale feathers the white against Williams 14 HOURS AGO