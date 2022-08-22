Judd Trump could have toppled O'Sullivan from the summit with a run to the final in Furth, but a 5-3 defeat to Barry Hawkins in the last eight ended his hopes of usurping the snooker GOAT.

“This is the first major ranking event of the season. To get it under my belt early makes me feel like I can settle and I can kick on," said Wilson, who astonishingly lifted the trophy with a highest break of only 56 in the final.

"Once you’ve banked one you hope it could pave the way for a few more, but it is just about enjoying this one."

Hawkins remains without a major title since the 2017 World Grand Prix, but is also on the rise despite his disappointing defeat to Wilson in his ninth career ranking final.

The 2013 world finalist earned £35,000 as runner-up and has moved inside the world's top 10 as the Kent cueist moves up three places to nine. He has been as high as world No. 4 in 2014.

"It was a bad day," he said. "You know it is bad when you are playing for reds that don’t even go."

There could be more changes in the rankings at the British Open in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan has suggested he could be forced to miss the season's third ranking event (26 September-2 October) as he targets a return to competition at the invitational Hong Kong Masters event (6-9 October) with Masters champion Neil Robertson opting out of the British.

Qualifying for the Northern Ireland Open (16 October-23 October) begins on Tuesday in Wigan with former UK champion Stephen Maguire facing Oliver Brown in his opening qualifier.

'A time-healing process' - O'Sullivan says he is targeting Hong Kong comeback at SGP in Cardiff

World Snooker rankings after European Masters

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,041,000

2. Judd Trump (Eng) 1,022,500

3. Mark Selby (Eng) 916,500

4. Neil Robertson (Aus) 902,000

5. John Higgins (Sco) 537,000

6. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 501,000

7. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 448,000

8. Mark Williams (Wal) 446,000

9. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 346,000

10. Luca Brecel (Bel) 333,000

11. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 329,500

12. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 321,000

13. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 309,500

14. Mark Allen (NIr) 291,500

15. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 260,500

16. Ricky Walden (Eng) 213,500

