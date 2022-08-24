Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan has explained why he feels he has an "easier time" against some of his fellow professionals on the tour.

The 46-year-old has started the 2022/23 snooker campaign as the sport's undisputed world No. 1 after he conquered the Crucible for a record-equalling seventh time with his latest incredible showing on the biggest stage.

The 39-time ranking event winner joined Stephen Hendry as the most prolific world champion in modern history with the 18-13 triumph over 2019 champion Judd Trump in what was a memorable 46th final at the famous Sheffield venue.

Speaking with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui on The Breakdown, O'Sullivan was very open about the fact that he finds playing against some players easier than others due to their mentalities and personalities.

"There are certain players that you just think are not up for the fight," O'Sullivan explained on the Eurosport podcast.

"They are great players or very good players, but you just know that they don't believe that they can beat you, and you kind of have an easier time against those guys.

"It is not their fault, it is just their personalities. They are just nice guys. It is like Barry Hawkins: he is such a nice guy and a fantastic player, but because he is so nice he doesn't bring the fight enough.

"You know, you have got to have a bit of that niggly... then there are other players who are nowhere near as good as Barry Hawkins, but they are like Jack Russell-type people.

"You just think, 'this geezer is never going to give in' so you have to just batter them and batter them and put them away.

"But you think 'mate, if this was a boxing match they would have stopped it ages ago'. But this geezer is still believing and you think 'wow, man!'

"So you have to deal with all types of people, really. I've never been good at thinking 'oh, I've got his number', my game has to do that. But once I hit that level where the balls are going where they are supposed to be going, I'm in total and complete control of myself. That is when it just happens. It is like a flow.

"I just think 'you can't keep this up, I can'. So it might go 4-4, but then I'll go 12-4 up. I just think that I'm going to keep playing like that continuously and you've had to put everything into that 4-4, but you can't keep doing that."

