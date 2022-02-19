Shaun Murphy claims he is probably the only person to have a hole-in-one, maximum break of 147, and a nine-darter on his sporting record.

Murphy is also one of only three players to win the World Championship as a qualifier, a feat he achieved in 2005. Currently ranked No. 10 in the world and with a career high ranking of 3, his prowess in snooker is well established.

Ad

However, the 39-year-old is also a handy darts player as well as a keen golfer, and has a scratch handicap which allows him the chance to take part in Open Championship qualifying rounds.

Welsh Open Guodong out of Welsh Open qualifiers after being docked two frames for lateness A DAY AGO

He attempted to qualify for the Open in 2015, and will also attempt the same at the 150th Open this year.

Speaking to the From the Clubhouse podcast, he explained: “It was just one of my friends who said, ‘You’re off scratch now, you can enter Open qualifying.’ I just didn’t believe it. I went on the website and checked the entry rules. I half know a couple of the guys on YouTube quite well, like Rick Shiels and Peter Finch, we’re from the same neck of the woods, Matt Fryer and a few others. Rick and Pete have done the vlogs for qualifying for the Open – Quest for the Open – and that really got the juices flowing.

“I thought, ‘If that’s right, if I can have a go, why wouldn’t I? I’ve got to.’

"I sent my application off, was allowed to enter, and my friend, Robert Murphy, who is no relation but is probably Ireland’s most decorated amateur snooker player, came and caddied for me on the day.

“We had a great day out. Now, we were complete imposters in a world we should never have been in. But we were permitted to enter and we did. Of course, It’s called The Open and it’s open to everyone. I was thrilled to be there, thrilled to take part, and it was a great experience.”

With the coronavirus pandemic currently receding in severity, he is considering another attempt.

“We’ve all lost opportunities to do things in the last two years to the pandemic. If my diary allows it, I’m still eligible, still off scratch, and still able to play then, yes, why not?” he asked.

“But, as I say, the chances of me getting through are extremely slim. But stranger things have happened.”

As for his claim to have achieved the highest one-off accolades in three sports, he said: “That is true and, currently, I think it’s a club of one. I don’t know anyone else who’s done all three. We did a funny Twitter poll because Wayne Mardle, the former pro darts player, is a good friend of mine and he’s a commentator on Sky now. We’ve played golf together and had a bit of banter and we always have the craic about what’s harder: is it the nine-darter or is it the 147?

“Now, obviously, it’s the 147. Anyone who says nine-darter needs to go and see a doctor immediately. But we have that bit of banter quite often and, the last time we did it, I think the hole-in-one got thrown in and it was, like, hang on a minute, I’ve done all three.

“I’ve only had one hole-in-one and I’ve only had one nine-darter but as I sit here talking to you, I’m not aware of anyone else who’s done all three. People can send their applications in any way they want. There’s lots of room to join the club.

“We were down in that neck of the woods (Royal Worlington) doing a charity snooker night. It was the 7th and we couldn’t see. It was quite misty still at that time. We hit good shots but didn’t get to see the ball go in the hole. We got to the green, couldn’t find it, checked the hole and there it was. I’ve been close on a few occasions since but never actually got one in."

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'Ronnie is the best of all time' – Bond relishing first Rocket mission in 24 years YESTERDAY AT 10:51