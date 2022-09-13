The 2022/23 snooker season is set to continue after a four-week break with the World Mixed Doubles and British Open hosted by Milton Keynes later this month.

The new campaign has been disrupted by the absence of several key events in China including the Shanghai Masters, China Championship, China Open, World Open and International Open.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is due to meet Swiss No. 1 Alexander Ursenbacher in the first round of the British Open, but is focused on a return to action at the Hong Kong Masters next month after struggling with an arm injury.

"The last two months it’s just got really bad so I really need to rest it," he told Eurosport.

“Hopefully it will get better and I think it’s a time-healing process. One of the big events that I want to play in is in Hong Kong which is in early October.

“I thought I better rest it and try and get it better for that.”

Mark WIlliams begins the defence of the British Open against tour newcomer Andres Petrov of Estonia, recent winner of the European Amateur Championship.

2022/23 World Snooker calendar

Championship League – 28 June-29 July, Morningside Arena, Leicester (World Ranking) – Winner: Luca Brecel (Bel)

European Masters – 16-21 August, Stadthalle Fürth, Fuerth, Germany (WR) – Winner: Kyren Wilson (Eng)

World Mixed Doubles – 24-25 September, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (NR)

British Open – 26 September-2 October, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (WR)

Hong Kong Masters – 6-9 October, Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong (NR)

Northern Ireland Open – 16-23 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Champion of Champions – 31 October-6 November, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (NR)

UK Championship – 12-20 November, Barbican Centre, York (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Scottish Open – 28 November-4 December, Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Championship League – 6 December-9 March (NR)

English Open – 12-18 December, Brentwood Centre, Brentwood (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

The Masters – 8-15 January, Alexandra Palace, London (NR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Grand Prix – 16-22 January, The Centaur, Cheltenham (WR)

Snooker Shoot Out – 26-29 January, Morningside Arena, Leicester (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

German Masters – 1-5 February, Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Welsh Open – 13-19 February, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Players Championship – 20-26 February, Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (WR)

Turkish Masters – 13-19 March, Antalya, Turkey (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

Tour Championship – 27 March-2 April, Bonus Arena, Hull (WR)

World Championship qualifiers – 3-12 April, English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

World Championship – 15 April-1 May, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (WR) LIVE on Eurosport

