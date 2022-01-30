Zhao Xintong secured a statement whitewash over Yan Bingtao to win the German Masters, and Mark Williams has said only Ronnie O’Sullivan is more watchable.

The 24-year-old secured his second ranking title of the season, with his 9-0 win at the Tempodrom adding to his impressive victory at the UK Championship in December.

His play is built on brilliant potting and break building, as Zhao is utterly fearless when faced with a difficult pot.

A lengthy showreel could have been made of his potting at the Tempodrom, and he thrilled the Berlin crowd with his shot making.

Judd Trump and Neil Robertson are experts at making tough shots look easy, but the benchmark is still O’Sullivan.

Since making his breakthrough in 1992, O’Sullivan has set the bar in terms of what is possible on a snooker table.

He is showing no signs of letting up, having won the World Grand Prix earlier this season, but Zhao looks like the heir apparent - and that is the view of three-time world champion Williams.

“What a player Xintong is,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Apart from Ronnie, he is the best to watch by a mile.

“When I (first) played Xintong when he was 13 I thought he could be a special player, he now is a special player.”

Zhao became only the third player to win a two-session ranking tournament by whitewash, but he was quick to praise his fellow countryman and friend, Yan.

“I am very excited tonight,” Zhao said on Eurosport. “I am so proud of us. We played the final in the best venue in the world.

“Yan did not play too well and it gave me a chance.

"We are close. He is a good man. We are very close, we play together and practice together every day. I hope next time he can be champion.”

