The snooker circuit heads to Berlin for the German Masters, with Judd Trump looking to defend the title he won 12 months ago.

Trump saw off Jack Lisowski last year in Milton Keynes, with the an empty Marshall Arena hosting the event on account of Covid-19 restrictions.

Restrictions permitting, there will be spectators at the Tempodrom, and the German fans are often extremely vocal.

They may not be as vociferous as the Alexandra Palace crowd for the Masters, but the players will appreciate it after a year of vacant venues.

The event kicks off on January 26, with 64 players bidding for a share of the £400,000 prize fund. A cheque for £80,000 will be picked up by the winner on January 31.

What is the format?

Players have had to work with different formats in recent weeks, with Championship League and the Shoot Out on the recent calendar - but we are back to a straight draw in Berlin.

It’s the best of nine frames for the first three rounds, with the semi-finals over 11 frames and the winner of the final will need to secure nine frames.

The 2021 German Masters is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

What the is the German Masters schedule?

January 26 and 27 - Last 32

January 28 - Last 16

January 29 - Quarter-finals

January 30 - Semi-finals

January 31 - Final

Prize Money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £5,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Previous winners

The German Masters has been a regular on the schedule since 2011, but it dates back to the German Open in 1998 when John Higgins emerged victorious.

1995: John Higgins

1996: Ronnie O'Sullivan

1997: John Higgins

1998: John Parrott

2011: Mark Williams

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ali Carter

2014: Ding Junhui

2015: Mark Selby

2016: Martin Gould

2017: Anthony Hamilton

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Kyren Wilson

2020: Judd Trump

2021: Judd Trump

What is the German Masters draw?

Judd Trump (ENG) (1) v Gao Yang (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) (16) v Zhou Yuelong (CHN) (17)

Tom Ford (ENG) (24) v Stephen Maguire (SCO) (9)

Zhao Xintong (CHN) (25) v Mark Williams (WAL) (8)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) (5) v Jimmy Robertson (ENG)

Michael Georgiou (CYP) v Craig Steadman (ENG)

Zhang Anda (CHN) v Luca Brecel (BEL)

Ricky Walden (ENG) (29) v Neil Robertson (AUS) (4)

Andrew Higginson (ENG) v Liang Wenbo (CHN) (30)

Liam Highfield (ENG) v Fan Zhengyi (CHN)

Lyu Haotian (CHN) v Mark Allen (NIR) (11)

Kurt Maflin (NOR) (27) v Shaun Murphy (ENG) (6)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) v Ryan Day (WAL) (26)

Sam Craigie (ENG) v Ken Doherty (IRL)

David Gilbert (ENG) (18) v Yan Bingtao (CHN) (15)

Barry Pinches (ENG) v Mark Selby (ENG) (2)

