When is the German Masters 2022?
The tournament, part of the prestigious Home Nations series, runs from January 26 to January 30.
When is the German Masters 2022 Final?
German Masters 2022 LIVE - Williams and Wilson first before Robertson later
The final will take place on January 30.
Where is the German Masters 2022?
It will take place at the Temprodrom in Berlin, Germany.
Schedule and results
Wednesday January 26
Round 1
- 14:00 - Anthony McGill [16] 0-3 Zhou Yuelong [17]
- 14:00 - Zhao Xintong [25] 2-1 Mark Williams [8]
- 14:00 - Kyren Wilson [5] 2-0 Jimmy Robertson [48]
- 14:00 - Zhang Anda ]114] 1-1 Luca Brecel [44]
- 19:00 - Tom Ford [24] v Stephan Maguire [9]
- 19:00 - Michael Georgiou [a] v Craig Steadman [97]
- 19:00 - Ricky Walden [29] v Neil Robertson [4]
- 19:00 - Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang
Thursday January 27
- 09:00 - Andrew Higginson w/o v Liang Wenbo
- 09:00 - Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi
- 09:00 - Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen
- 09:00 - Barry Pinches v Mark Selby
- 14:00 - Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy
- 14:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day
- 14:00 - Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- 14:00 - David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao
Is the German Masters on TV?
Yes. The event is live on Eurosport every day with the usual comprehensive coverage fans have come to expect.
There will also be extended highlights and expert studio analysis from the Eurosport experts.
- - -
You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk
