Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Ricky Walden 02:50:52 Replay

Zhao Xintong 6-3 Ricky Walden

Ad

Walden one pot short of leading 4-1, but that missed green was a turning point. Massive error. He pays a heavy penalty as Zhao completes a 6-3 victory from 3-1 behind. Breaks of 78 65, 72 and 100 from Zhao and 74, 66 and 60 from Walden in a fine match.

German Masters 'Best venue in the world' – Zhao hails Berlin Tempodrom as snooker's greatest arena 7 HOURS AGO

Zhao will face Mark Allen or Yan Bingtao in the final over the best of 17 frames on Sunday. We will return for Allen v Yan in the second semi-final at 7pm.

Zhao Xintong 5-3 Ricky Walden (100-0)

Zhao despatching balls with so much ease. Could finish this match off with a century? And is the ton of 100. Stunning level of positional play. A 6-3 victory for Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 5-3 Ricky Walden (17-0)

Would be easy to say Walden must embark upon no-miss snooker, but there has been plenty of misses today from both men. Zhao floats in a long red to land on the black. Will this be the frame-winning thrust?

Zhao Xintong 4-3 Ricky Walden (94-10)

Zhao is going to be two frames clear with a possible three to play. Walden wasteful at key points today. A break of 72 from the UK champion. He leads 5-3.

Zhao Xintong 4-3 Ricky Walden (53-10)

Zhao picking off the reds, but then misses another pink to the same centre pocket that cost him in the fourth frame. Chance for Walden, but he can't slot a pink to a middle bag with balls there for taking seconds later. Looking a bit anxious out there. Walden suffering at wrong time. Could be facing a 5-3 deficit.

Zhao Xintong 4-3 Ricky Walden (9-1)

Three straight frames from Zhao. This all looking a bit ominous for Walden after he was only a ball short of leading 4-1.

Zhao Xintong 3-3 Ricky Walden (83-0)

A lead of 64 from Xintong, but he breaks down again at key moment as a black off the spot doesn't drop. Walden tries to punish, but this time a tricky red down length of table rattles in the yellow pocket jaws. Will be a 4-3 advantage for Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 3-3 Ricky Walden (44-0)

Walden wilting at the wrong time and Zhao with chance to lead for the first time in this semi-final. Looks to be a clear run to winning line, but we've said that before a few times today.

Zhao Xintong 2-3 Ricky Walden (90-31)

Another poor positional shot by Zhao on 65. Only needed one more ball. Can Walden pinch this one against the odds? Brilliant opening red has given him the chance, but he misses the final red to a centre pocket. 34 points in it, 35 left up before Zhao snookers his opponent. Walden escapes, but leaves the red. And we are heading 3-3.

Zhao Xintong 2-3 Ricky Walden (65-1)

Walden sees a cut on black hang in the pocket. Another unforced error from the Chester man. Zhao sizes up the prey to reach 51 without too many problems. Slides in a nice red to land on blue and this match looks like going 3-3.

Zhao Xintong 2-3 Ricky Walden (0-0)

Huge difference between 3-2 and 4-1. What effect will that frame have on the mindset of this match?

Zhao Xintong 1-3 Ricky Walden (63-60)

Quite ruthless break-building from Walden, but he then misses the green off the spot on 60. Was a thin cut, but bad error. Zhao clips home green, brown, blue, pink and black to steal the frame from nowhere. That was a truly astonishing finale to the frame.

Zhao Xintong 1-3 Ricky Walden (38-8)

Only 38 from Zhao among the balls. Misses thin cut on a red to a centre pocket. Disappointing end to that break. Will Walden again launch a timely counter attack here?

Zhao Xintong 1-3 Ricky Walden (33-0)

Zhao comes out cutting an eager figure in the fifth frame. Lovely long red to gain access to the table. Berlin audience revelling in this semi-final.

Zhao Xintong 1-3 Ricky Walden (0-0)

Walden chasing his first appearance in a ranking event final since losing 10-4 to Judd Trump in the final of the China Open in 2016. Looking good so far.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (51-66)

This has been a cool and calculated response from Walden. A lovely run of 66 from Walden to the pink heavily punishes the missed pink by Zhao. He leads 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (51-23)

Bad miss by Zhao on a pink to a centre pocket when he looked on cusp of frame. Chance for the Walden counter attack.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (22-0)

Zhao showing some delightful touches around the black spot before he is forced to declare holding a 39-0 lead.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (22-0)

Zhao first among the balls in the fourth frame after another safety blunder by Walden.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (78-14)

Just needs to make sure of a red with rest along top cushion. Which he does. Zhao putting his first frame of the match on the board. A classy run of 78. He trails 2-1.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (51-14)

Error by Walden attempting to run safe has presented Zhao with a decent chance to find his stroke. Could be a few points compiled here.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (0-14)

Walden looking the slightly more assured player at the moment. Would dearly love another frame to guarantee the lead at the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Walden overcooks the yellow with screw, but recovers superbly well with the rest on green. In goes the brown, blue and pink. That is 2-0 to Walden. A confident start by world number 24 Walden in less than 30 minutes.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Zhao making heavy weather of this. Ends up out of position and misses long red to green pocket. Walden given a massive let-off. Can he take advantage?

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (32-38)

Zhao sees a tricky red to a centre pocket fail to drop. Walden handed an early reprieve. Probably didn't expect to be back at the table so soon, but Walden then slips up on a red to middle in opposite bag. That could be fatal to Walden in this frame.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (0-17)

Zhao missed a black at short range in the first frame, but Walden then misses a black off the spot in the second frame in 17. Bad, bad miss. Zhao handed a chance for immediate retribution.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-74)

A fine break of 74 from Walden to get his day started in style. He leads 1-0.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-56)

Walden making a fast start to the day as he quickly reaches 56 before a bewitched Berlin audience. If London is raucous at the Masters, this is respectful in comparison but no less passionate about the potting.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (0-0)

First man to six frames reaches the final in its 12th staging as a ranking event at the Tempodrom. Only the second meeting of these players. Zhao won the first meeting 4-3 in the first round of the Indian Open in 2019. Will not have much impact on this encounter.

GOOD AFTERNOON AND WELCOME BACK

It is semi-final day at the Tempodrom in Berlin. 2,500-capacity arena ready to host UK champion Zhao Xintong against Ricky Walden at 1pm GMT today before Mark Allen and Yan Bingtao meet this evening at 7pm. A new winner of the trophy is guaranteed on Sunday when the £80,000 first prize is doled out in the German capital. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

'Best venue in the world' – Zhao Xintong hails Berlin Tempodrom as snooker's greatest arena

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style to secure a best-of-11 frame semi-final meeting with the rejuvenated three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden on Saturday afternoon (1pm GMT LIVE on Eurosport).

A sell-out crowd is expected for the weekend in the German capital and Zhao is grateful for the opportunity to revel in the atmospheric one-table green baize experience of Berlin.

“I am so happy to be in the semi-finals in the best venue in the world," said 24-year-old Zhao. "I hope that I can play well and I will enjoy it.

“It is amazing. I can’t believe it. When I got the last frame (against Judd Trump) I didn’t think I’d won. I had to check it wasn’t a best of 11 game. I am very happy."

- - -

Stream the German Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

German Masters Zhao secures statement win to knock Trump out of German Masters 19 HOURS AGO