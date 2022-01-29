Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Ricky Walden 14:00-17:30 Live

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (51-23)

Bad miss by Zhao on a pink to a centre pocket when he looked on cusp of frame. Chance for the Walden counter attack.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (22-0)

Zhao showing some delightful touches around the black spot before is forced to declare holding a 39-0 lead.

Zhao Xintong 1-2 Ricky Walden (22-0)

Zhao first among the balls in the fourth frame after another safety blunder by Walden.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (78-14)

Just needs to make sure of a red with rest along top cushion. Which he does. Zhao putting his first frame of the match on the board. A classy run of 78. He trails 2-1.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (51-14)

Error by Walden attempting to run safe has presented Zhao with a decent chance to find his stroke. Could be a few points compiled here.

Zhao Xintong 0-2 Ricky Walden (0-14)

Walden looking the slightly more assured player at the moment. Would dearly love another frame to guarantee the lead at the mid-session interval.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Walden overcooks the yellow with screw, but recovers superbly well with the rest on green. In goes the brown, blue and pink. That is 2-0 to Walden. A confident start by world number 24 Walden in less than 30 minutes.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (45-42)

Zhao making heavy weather of this. Ends up out of position and misses long red to green pocket. Walden given a massive let-off. Can he take advantage?

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (32-38)

Zhao sees a tricky red to a centre pocket fail to drop. Walden handed an early reprieve. Probably didn't expect to be back at the table so soon, but Walden then slips up on a red to middle in opposite bag. That could be fatal to Walden in this frame.

Zhao Xintong 0-1 Ricky Walden (0-17)

Zhao missed a black at short range in the first frame, but Walden then misses a black off the spot in the second frame in 17. Bad, bad miss. Zhao handed a chance for immediate retribution.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-74)

A fine break of 74 from Walden to get his day started in style. He leads 1-0.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (9-56)

Walden making a fast start to the day as he quickly reaches 56 before a bewitched Berlin audience. If London is raucous at the Masters, this is respectful in comparison but no less passionate about the potting.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Ricky Walden (0-0)

First man to six frames reaches the final in its 12th staging as a ranking event at the Tempodrom. Only the second meeting of these players. Zhao won the first meeting 4-3 in the first round of the Indian Open in 2019. Will not have much impact on this encounter.

GOOD AFTERNOON AND WELCOME BACK

It is semi-final day at the Tempodrom in Berlin. 2,500-capacity arena ready to host UK champion Zhao Xintong against Ricky Walden at 1pm GMT today before Mark Allen and Yan Bingtao meet this evening at 7pm. A new winner of the trophy is guaranteed on Sunday when the £80,000 first prize is doled out in the German capital. Stay with us for LIVE updates.

'Best venue in the world' – Zhao Xintong hails Berlin Tempodrom as snooker's greatest arena

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style to secure a best-of-11 frame semi-final meeting with the rejuvenated three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden on Saturday afternoon (1pm GMT LIVE on Eurosport).

A sell-out crowd is expected for the weekend in the German capital and Zhao is grateful for the opportunity to revel in the atmospheric one-table green baize experience of Berlin.

“I am so happy to be in the semi-finals in the best venue in the world," said 24-year-old Zhao. "I hope that I can play well and I will enjoy it.

“It is amazing. I can’t believe it. When I got the last frame (against Judd Trump) I didn’t think I’d won. I had to check it wasn’t a best of 11 game. I am very happy."

- - -

