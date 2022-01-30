Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Yan Bingtao 13:58-16:58 Live

Zhao Xintong 2-0 Yan Bingtao (0-1)

No joy for Yan down the snookers required path and Zhao has a 2-0 lead after the first hour or so of this final. Work to be done for 2021 Masters winner.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (57-28)

Well, Zhao then moves 36 clear with 35 remaining. A pink rattles in jaws of green pocket to put the seal on a 2-0 lead. Yan back at the table needing one snooker.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (40-17)

Zhao in with an early run of 39 in the second frame, but a safety error allows Yan the opportunity to assert himself.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (23-0)

Little bout of safety before a fine long red from Zhao gives him chance to get moving in this frame. Positional sense is superb.

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Yan Bingtao (0-0)

Only the third meeting of this duo as professionals. One win apiece, but they were only over the best of seven frames. Zhao a 4-2 winner in the last 32 of the 2020 World Grand Prix and Yan coming through 4-3 in the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open in 2020.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (91-36)

High quality stuff from Zhao. A clearance of 74 from the UK champion. Yan forced to sit and suffer as his friend moves 1-0 clear. Outstanding break-building from Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-36)

A response of 36 from Yan, but he fails to hole a mid-range red as the break comes to an abrupt halt. Leaves an easy enough opener for Zhao.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (17-1)

Few early nerves as Zhao makes 12 before failing to slide home a fine cut on red with the rest.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (5-0)

Zhao picks out a trademark delightful long red, but can't follow up with yellow. No major damage done.

Zhao Xintong 0-0 Yan Bingtao (4-0)

Nice start to the final with both players putting a friendly arm around each other. Brothers of the green baize on and off the snooker table.

Welcome back to Berlin

Thanks for joining us for LIVE updates of what should be a memorable all-Chinese final between UK champion Zhao Xintong and former Masters winner Yan Bingtao. First session will see eight frames played this afternoon with the first man to nine frames claiming the Brandon Parker trophy later on tonight.

'Best venue in the world!' - Zhao hails Tempodrom

The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.

The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.

Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style. Read full quotes from Zhao here

- -

